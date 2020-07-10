Apartment List
/
IN
/
evansville
/
apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 10 2020 at 9:38 PM

14 Apartments for rent in Evansville, IN with washer-dryer

Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
$
12 Units Available
Brooklyn Place
6830 Brooklyn Ct, Evansville, IN
1 Bedroom
$763
855 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$886
1058 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,255
1206 sqft
Within walking distance to Lloyd Crossing Shopping Center. All-electric kitchen with refrigerator and private patio or balcony with storage found in every apartment. Select homes feature dens. Community provides 24-hour emergency on-call maintenance.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 10 at 06:54pm
12 Units Available
Pavilion Lakes Apartments
100 Williamsburg Dr, Evansville, IN
1 Bedroom
$779
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$909
958 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,199
1200 sqft
Pavilion Lakes is ideally located in Evansville, Indiana. While our lush, landscaped grounds provide a beautiful, park-like oasis, we’re close to Starbucks, Eastland Mall, the University of Evansville, and the Lloyd Expressway.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 10 at 06:12pm
7 Units Available
North Park
1125 Wellington Dr, Evansville, IN
1 Bedroom
$621
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$676
1034 sqft
Beautiful community has lush landscaping, a clubhouse, and private entries. Units are townhomes with a patio or balcony, fully equipped kitchen, and free cable. Close to North Park Shopping Center for convenient shopping and dining.

1 of 7

Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
5005 Hampton Ct
5005 Hampton Ct, Evansville, IN
2 Bedrooms
$750
Eastside Evansville Condo - East side 2 bedroom and 1.5 bath condo boasts beautiful hardwood floors with water, sewer, trash and lawn care included! No more trips at the laundromat as the property includes a washer & dryer for your convenience.

1 of 20

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Old Erie
400 Canal St.
400 Canal Street, Evansville, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,129
1198 sqft
400 Canal St. Available 07/15/20 $1129/mo 2 Bed 2.5 Bath Townhome w/ Dual Master Suites - $0-Deposit $0-Application - Price, Location, Community, We Have it all... Love where you live...Beautiful 2 bedroom 2.

1 of 28

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Old Erie
402 Canal St.
402 Canal Street, Evansville, IN
2 Bedrooms
$869
900 sqft
Special with all the Upgrades $869/mo 2 Bedroom Townhome - $0-Deposit $0-Application - Price, Location, Community, We Have it all... Don't hate where you live...Beautiful 2 bedroom townhome- 900 Sq ft. Located in downtown Evansville.

1 of 39

Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
CCIA
498 Lincoln Ave
498 Lincoln Avenue, Evansville, IN
2 Bedrooms
$869
900 sqft
*****COMMUTER'S DREAM***** - Price, Location, Community, We Have it all... Don't Let this Pass You By...Beautiful 2 bedroom townhome- 900 Sq ft. Located in downtown Evansville.

1 of 19

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Old Erie
403 Canal St.
403 Canal Street, Evansville, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,129
1150 sqft
Move in Special with all the Upgrades $1,129/mo 3 Bedroom Townhome - $0-Deposit $0-Application - Price, Location, Community, We Have it all... Stunning...Beautiful 3 bedroom townhome- 1150 Sq ft. Located in downtown Evansville.

1 of 24

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
Timber Park
2904 Timber Park Drive
2904 Timber Park Drive, Evansville, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,390
1956 sqft
3 Bedroom East Side Home! - Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home 2,031 sq. ft. available on the East Side of Evansville. This home includes a dishwasher, stove, refrigerator and microwave as well as a washer/dryer.

1 of 17

Last updated July 10 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
110 Buckingham Dr
110 Buckingham Dr, Evansville, IN
2 Bedrooms
$950
1156 sqft
Amazing 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo in Evansville. Amenities included: dishwasher, hardwood floors, updated kitchen, storage, washer dryer, ceiling fans, microwave, garbage disposal, and spacious closets. Utilities included: water.
Results within 1 mile of Evansville

1 of 8

Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Greater Oakhill
5142 Hedera Drive
5142 Headra Drive, Melody Hill, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1146 sqft
Coming available in August!! Ranch home located on a fenced lot at the end of a cul de sac. Features an open floor plan, vaulted ceilings, center island, and sliding glass door access to the patio.
Results within 5 miles of Evansville

1 of 15

Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
15530 AJ Drive
15530 Aj Drive, Vanderburgh County, IN
5 Bedrooms
$1,700
2090 sqft
Coming Available in August. 5 bedroom, 3 full bathroom home on Evansville’s Northside. Located at the end of a cul-de-sac in North High School district. This split-level design offers a separate master bedroom with a full bathroom and walk-in closet.

1 of 21

Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
3734 Tempsford Drive
3734 Tempsford Drive, Vanderburgh County, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1706 sqft
Step into the foyer with wood laminate floor opening to the great room with 10' ceilings and a decorative fireplace.

1 of 15

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
1360 Old Plank Rd
1360 Old Plank Rd, Warrick County, IN
2 Bedrooms
$950
Modern Duplex!! - Modern 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom duplex with a 1 car garage available! This home includes a stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave and washer/dryer.

July 2020 Evansville Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Evansville Rent Report. Evansville rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Evansville rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

July 2020 Evansville Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Evansville Rent Report. Evansville rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Evansville rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

Evansville rents increased slightly over the past month

Evansville rents have increased 0.2% over the past month, and are up slightly by 1.2% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Evansville stand at $676 for a one-bedroom apartment and $879 for a two-bedroom. This is the sixth straight month that the city has seen rent increases after a decline in December of last year. Evansville's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.9%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents rising across cities in Indiana

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Evansville, but across the entire state. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Indiana, 9 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.9% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Carmel is the most expensive of all Indiana's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,227; of the 10 largest cities in the state that we have data for, Fishers, where a two-bedroom goes for $1,147, is the only major city to see rents fall year-over-year (-5.9%).
    • Fort Wayne, Bloomington, and South Bend have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (1.7%, 1.3%, and 1.3%, respectively).

    Evansville rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased slightly in Evansville, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Evansville is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Evansville's median two-bedroom rent of $879 is below the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While Evansville's rents rose slightly over the past year, the city of Phoenix also saw an increase of 1.9%.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Evansville than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is nearly three-and-a-half times the price in Evansville.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Similar Pages

    Evansville 1 BedroomsEvansville 2 BedroomsEvansville 3 BedroomsEvansville Apartments with Balcony
    Evansville Apartments with GarageEvansville Apartments with GymEvansville Apartments with ParkingEvansville Apartments with Pool
    Evansville Apartments with Washer-DryerEvansville Dog Friendly ApartmentsEvansville Luxury PlacesEvansville Pet Friendly Places

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    Owensboro, KYMadisonville, KY
    Washington, IN
    Newburgh, IN

    Apartments Near Colleges

    University of Evansville
    Brescia University