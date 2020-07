Amenities

w/d hookup hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher garage range

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities parking garage

3 BR Ranch with Beautiful Hardwood Floors! - Beautiful ranch home conveniently located near the John Weaver Parkway.



Amenities: Stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, water softener, washer & electric dryer hookup.



Plus a one car garage and large fenced in yard!

No cats or smoking permitted.



1 dog under 25lbs permitted with additional $25/month and $100 non refundable pet fee due at lease signing.



Call 534-RENT today to schedule an appointment to view!



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE2730857)