All apartments in Columbus
Find more places like 2507 Middle View Dr..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Columbus, IN
/
2507 Middle View Dr.
Last updated May 14 2020 at 9:41 AM

2507 Middle View Dr.

2507 Middle View Drive · (317) 316-3410
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

2507 Middle View Drive, Columbus, IN 47201

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2507 Middle View Dr. · Avail. now

$1,250

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1250 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
parking
garage
APPROVED APPLICATION WITH HOLD , NOT TAKING APPLICATIONS AT THIS TIME. -
Columbus: W. 200 S & Jonesvillle Rd.
Ranch single family home with 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms plus living room, dining room, kitchen and laundry room. The master bedroom has a master bathroom and walk-in closets.

Interior Features include: New carpet, mini blinds, ceiling fan in living room and master bedroom, laundry hook-up, cathedral ceilings
Exterior Features Include: Two car attached garage, patio, covered front porch. Screen doors,

Appliances Included:
Dishwasher, microwave, Stove, refrigerator, washer, dryer

Central Air:
Yes

Lease Terms:
12 month lease required
Sorry No Pets

Utilities:
Utility Information: All Electric
Tenant Pays: All Utilities

This home does not accept section 8

Contact:
For more information or to schedule a showing contact us at 317-885-5099 ext 1 or email Info@CRESindy.com See other listings at www.cresindy.com ***If you would like to be the first one to know about new properties or price reductions like us on FACEBOOK by going to www.facebook.com/cresindy

Schedule a showing anytime at
https://showmojo.com/20c293a065/listings/mapsearch

Application Criteria:
https://showmojo.com/accounts/20c293a065/rental_application_criteria

Contact us on Facebook http://m.me/cresindy

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5507055)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2507 Middle View Dr. have any available units?
2507 Middle View Dr. has a unit available for $1,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Columbus, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 2507 Middle View Dr. have?
Some of 2507 Middle View Dr.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2507 Middle View Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
2507 Middle View Dr. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2507 Middle View Dr. pet-friendly?
No, 2507 Middle View Dr. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbus.
Does 2507 Middle View Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 2507 Middle View Dr. does offer parking.
Does 2507 Middle View Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2507 Middle View Dr. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2507 Middle View Dr. have a pool?
No, 2507 Middle View Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 2507 Middle View Dr. have accessible units?
No, 2507 Middle View Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 2507 Middle View Dr. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2507 Middle View Dr. has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 2507 Middle View Dr.?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Quail Run
1182 Quail Run Dr
Columbus, IN 47201
Eastlake Woods
1020 Thicket Ct
Columbus, IN 47201
Charleston Square
2410 Charleston Place
Columbus, IN 47203
Fox Pointe
4740 Fox Trail Lane
Columbus, IN 47203
Briarwood Columbus
2350 Thornybrook Drive
Columbus, IN 47203
The Cole
200 Jackson St
Columbus, IN 47201

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Indianapolis, INBloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, INNoblesville, INLawrence, INJeffersonville, INPlainfield, INBrownsburg, IN
Shelbyville, INZionsville, INSpeedway, INAvon, INGreenfield, INNew Castle, INSeymour, INBeech Grove, INMartinsville, INDanville, IN
North Vernon, INCumberland, INPendleton, INBargersville, INWhitestown, INGreensburg, INEllettsville, INPittsboro, INFranklin, IN

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisIndiana University-Bloomington
Marian UniversityIndiana University-Purdue University-Indianapolis
Butler University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity