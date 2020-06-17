2507 Middle View Dr.

Amenities
Columbus: W. 200 S & Jonesvillle Rd.
Ranch single family home with 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms plus living room, dining room, kitchen and laundry room. The master bedroom has a master bathroom and walk-in closets.
Interior Features include: New carpet, mini blinds, ceiling fan in living room and master bedroom, laundry hook-up, cathedral ceilings
Exterior Features Include: Two car attached garage, patio, covered front porch. Screen doors,
Appliances Included:
Dishwasher, microwave, Stove, refrigerator, washer, dryer
Central Air:
Yes
Lease Terms:
12 month lease required
Sorry No Pets
Utilities:
Utility Information: All Electric
Tenant Pays: All Utilities
This home does not accept section 8
Contact:
For more information or to schedule a showing contact us at 317-885-5099 ext 1 or email Info@CRESindy.com See other listings at www.cresindy.com ***If you would like to be the first one to know about new properties or price reductions like us on FACEBOOK by going to www.facebook.com/cresindy
Schedule a showing anytime at
https://showmojo.com/20c293a065/listings/mapsearch
Application Criteria:
https://showmojo.com/accounts/20c293a065/rental_application_criteria
Contact us on Facebook http://m.me/cresindy
