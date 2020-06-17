2507 Middle View Dr.

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities accepts section 8 on-site laundry parking garage

APPROVED APPLICATION WITH HOLD , NOT TAKING APPLICATIONS AT THIS TIME. -

Columbus: W. 200 S & Jonesvillle Rd.

Ranch single family home with 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms plus living room, dining room, kitchen and laundry room. The master bedroom has a master bathroom and walk-in closets.



Interior Features include: New carpet, mini blinds, ceiling fan in living room and master bedroom, laundry hook-up, cathedral ceilings

Exterior Features Include: Two car attached garage, patio, covered front porch. Screen doors,



Appliances Included:

Dishwasher, microwave, Stove, refrigerator, washer, dryer



Central Air:

Yes



Lease Terms:

12 month lease required

Sorry No Pets



Utilities:

Utility Information: All Electric

Tenant Pays: All Utilities



This home does not accept section 8



Contact:

For more information or to schedule a showing contact us at 317-885-5099 ext 1 or email Info@CRESindy.com



Schedule a showing anytime at

https://showmojo.com/20c293a065/listings/mapsearch



Application Criteria:

https://showmojo.com/accounts/20c293a065/rental_application_criteria



Contact us on Facebook http://m.me/cresindy



(RLNE5507055)