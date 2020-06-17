1830 E Thornton Drive

Amenities

AVAILABLE AUGUST 1 (no pets please)! This 3 BR 2 BA ranch over unfinished walkout basement has just been renovated! Perfect location in Childs School district AND only 2 miles to IU campus! Some of the updates include completely new kitchen with modern wood cabinetry, stainless steel appliance package and tile flooring; new bamboo hardwoods throughout living areas; and updated bathrooms! Super-spacious floorplan features a large great room with vaulted ceilings, kitchen with breakfast area (also with vaulted ceilings), spacious master bedroom with en-suite full bath and walk-in closet, 2 other well-proportioned bedrooms, and another full bathroom. An added bonus is the clean, dry walkout basement which is unfinished but provides abundant space for other uses -- recreation space, music or art studio, exercise equipment, storage, etc. Whirlpool HE washer & dryer provided at no extra charge! 2-car garage. Large cul-de-sac lot in quiet neighborhood. Convenient to bus lines. Did I mention Childs School district and very close to IU campus? Rent is $1850/month plus utilities. NO PETS please. Note: Listing agent is the owner.