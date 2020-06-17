All apartments in Bloomington
Find more places like 1830 E Thornton Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bloomington, IN
/
1830 E Thornton Drive
Last updated June 15 2020 at 12:52 AM

1830 E Thornton Drive

1830 East Thornton Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Bloomington
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1830 East Thornton Drive, Bloomington, IN 47401

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
AVAILABLE AUGUST 1 (no pets please)! This 3 BR 2 BA ranch over unfinished walkout basement has just been renovated! Perfect location in Childs School district AND only 2 miles to IU campus! Some of the updates include completely new kitchen with modern wood cabinetry, stainless steel appliance package and tile flooring; new bamboo hardwoods throughout living areas; and updated bathrooms! Super-spacious floorplan features a large great room with vaulted ceilings, kitchen with breakfast area (also with vaulted ceilings), spacious master bedroom with en-suite full bath and walk-in closet, 2 other well-proportioned bedrooms, and another full bathroom. An added bonus is the clean, dry walkout basement which is unfinished but provides abundant space for other uses -- recreation space, music or art studio, exercise equipment, storage, etc. Whirlpool HE washer & dryer provided at no extra charge! 2-car garage. Large cul-de-sac lot in quiet neighborhood. Convenient to bus lines. Did I mention Childs School district and very close to IU campus? Rent is $1850/month plus utilities. NO PETS please. Note: Listing agent is the owner.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1830 E Thornton Drive have any available units?
1830 E Thornton Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bloomington, IN.
How much is rent in Bloomington, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bloomington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1830 E Thornton Drive have?
Some of 1830 E Thornton Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1830 E Thornton Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1830 E Thornton Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1830 E Thornton Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1830 E Thornton Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bloomington.
Does 1830 E Thornton Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1830 E Thornton Drive does offer parking.
Does 1830 E Thornton Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1830 E Thornton Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1830 E Thornton Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1830 E Thornton Drive has a pool.
Does 1830 E Thornton Drive have accessible units?
No, 1830 E Thornton Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1830 E Thornton Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1830 E Thornton Drive has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Woodbridge Apartments of Bloomington
3401 John Hinkle Pl
Bloomington, IN 47408
Echo Park-Bloomington
2780 South Walnut Street Pike
Bloomington, IN 47401
Steeplechase
3400 S Sare Rd
Bloomington, IN 47401
Acadia Court
3008 S Acadia Ct
Bloomington, IN 47401
Reserve at Chandler's Glen
1320 N Arlington Park Dr
Bloomington, IN 47404
Meadow Park
800 N Smith Rd
Bloomington, IN 47408
Woodbridge Bloomington II
3403 John Hinkle Pl
Bloomington, IN 47408
Bradford Ridge
2900 W Ridge Rd
Bloomington, IN 47403

Similar Pages

Bloomington 1 BedroomsBloomington 2 Bedrooms
Bloomington Apartments with BalconyBloomington Dog Friendly Apartments
Bloomington Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Indianapolis, INGreenwood, INColumbus, INPlainfield, INTerre Haute, INBrownsburg, INShelbyville, IN
Zionsville, INSpeedway, INAvon, INSeymour, INBeech Grove, INMartinsville, INDanville, IN
Washington, INBargersville, INWhitestown, INEllettsville, INPittsboro, INFranklin, IN

Apartments Near Colleges

Indiana University-BloomingtonUniversity of Indianapolis
Marian UniversityIndiana University-Purdue University-Indianapolis
Butler University