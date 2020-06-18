Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8

1306 1/2 West 6th Street Available 08/15/20 1 bedroom , 1 bath Studio like Duplex - AVAILABLE AUGUST 2020!

Property features 1 bedroom, 1 bath and is conveniently located in the downtown Bloomington area. The interior features dried custom, Amish hand-planed cedar wood trim. There is a back porch for both sides of the duplex to share! Backyard is large and includes over 30 species of native hardwood trees, some of which are edible fruit or nut-bearing trees! Home features a gas stove and refrigerator.Tenants pay electric and gas, water is included with rent. Lawn Care services are provided by the Landlord, but are paid by the Tenant(s).



NOT SECTION 8 APPROVED



If you wish to schedule an appointment to view the property, please contact a Mackie Representative at (812) 287-8036.



