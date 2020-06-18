All apartments in Bloomington
Find more places like 1306 1/2 West 6th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bloomington, IN
/
1306 1/2 West 6th Street
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:12 PM

1306 1/2 West 6th Street

1306 1/2 W 6th St · (812) 287-8036
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Bloomington
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1306 1/2 W 6th St, Bloomington, IN 47404
6th and Ritter

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 1306 1/2 West 6th Street · Avail. Aug 15

$625

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 525 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
1306 1/2 West 6th Street Available 08/15/20 1 bedroom , 1 bath Studio like Duplex - AVAILABLE AUGUST 2020!
Property features 1 bedroom, 1 bath and is conveniently located in the downtown Bloomington area. The interior features dried custom, Amish hand-planed cedar wood trim. There is a back porch for both sides of the duplex to share! Backyard is large and includes over 30 species of native hardwood trees, some of which are edible fruit or nut-bearing trees! Home features a gas stove and refrigerator.Tenants pay electric and gas, water is included with rent. Lawn Care services are provided by the Landlord, but are paid by the Tenant(s).

NOT SECTION 8 APPROVED

If you wish to schedule an appointment to view the property, please contact a Mackie Representative at (812) 287-8036.

(RLNE3537708)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1306 1/2 West 6th Street have any available units?
1306 1/2 West 6th Street has a unit available for $625 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Bloomington, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bloomington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1306 1/2 West 6th Street have?
Some of 1306 1/2 West 6th Street's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1306 1/2 West 6th Street currently offering any rent specials?
1306 1/2 West 6th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1306 1/2 West 6th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1306 1/2 West 6th Street is pet friendly.
Does 1306 1/2 West 6th Street offer parking?
No, 1306 1/2 West 6th Street does not offer parking.
Does 1306 1/2 West 6th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1306 1/2 West 6th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1306 1/2 West 6th Street have a pool?
No, 1306 1/2 West 6th Street does not have a pool.
Does 1306 1/2 West 6th Street have accessible units?
No, 1306 1/2 West 6th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1306 1/2 West 6th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1306 1/2 West 6th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 1306 1/2 West 6th Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Woodbridge Apartments of Bloomington
3401 John Hinkle Pl
Bloomington, IN 47408
Steeplechase
3400 S Sare Rd
Bloomington, IN 47401
Acadia Court
3008 S Acadia Ct
Bloomington, IN 47401
Adams Village
2739 South Boardwalk Circle
Bloomington, IN 47403
Reserve at Chandler's Glen
1320 N Arlington Park Dr
Bloomington, IN 47404
Meadow Park
800 N Smith Rd
Bloomington, IN 47408
Woodbridge Bloomington II
3403 John Hinkle Pl
Bloomington, IN 47408
Bradford Ridge
2900 W Ridge Rd
Bloomington, IN 47403

Similar Pages

Bloomington 1 BedroomsBloomington 2 Bedrooms
Bloomington Apartments with BalconyBloomington Dog Friendly Apartments
Bloomington Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Indianapolis, INGreenwood, INColumbus, INPlainfield, INTerre Haute, INBrownsburg, INShelbyville, IN
Zionsville, INSpeedway, INAvon, INSeymour, INBeech Grove, INMartinsville, INDanville, IN
Washington, INBargersville, INWhitestown, INEllettsville, INPittsboro, INFranklin, IN

Apartments Near Colleges

Indiana University-BloomingtonUniversity of Indianapolis
Marian UniversityIndiana University-Purdue University-Indianapolis
Butler University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity