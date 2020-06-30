63 S 2nd Ave

Amenities

air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning Property Amenities

Beech Grove Home! - Check out this wonderful 3 bedroom home! Conveniently located next to 465. Laminate/Tile floors throughout the home. Modern color theme. This home is a jewel waiting to be discovered! Schedule your tour today!



Please note- In addition to the monthly rent, a Resident Benefits Package fee of $35/ month will be applied. This includes your renters insurance, liability insurance, HVAC filter delivery and much more. Click here for more details: https://www.reddoorrents.com/residents-benefits-package



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5532253)