Amenities

pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8

$99 First Months Rent Beautiful Beech Grove Ranch - *****$99 FIRST MONTHS RENT**** This home is recently rehabbed, and it shows. Mini barn and fence in the back. The home features new paint, floors, countertops, furnace, water heater, appliances, fixtures, and much more. This home sits on a nice piece of property with mature trees as well. Won't last long!



Call or Email Johnathon



317-210-3225 or jt@zuluscape.com



Not accepting section 8 at this time.



(RLNE5388464)