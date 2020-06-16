129 North 2nd Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Spacious property in a great Beech Grove location. Within walking distance of Main st. Great environment, surroundings and community. 3 bedrooms with one of them being secluded on the back of property. Could be used as a personal home office with a separate entrance. Or a family room. Huge hallway could have storage shelves added for more options. Large garage available for an extra $50 per month. Contact us now at 317.527.7036



Tenant Pays Utilities, including Gas, Electric, Water, Sewer, Trash Collection. nTenant must maintain Liability insurance on this property. nA $15 PMI Technology and Maintenance fee applies monthly. n

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.