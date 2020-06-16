All apartments in Beech Grove
129 North 2nd Avenue
Last updated April 20 2020 at 12:07 AM

129 North 2nd Avenue

129 North 2nd Avenue · (317) 747-2686
Location

129 North 2nd Avenue, Beech Grove, IN 46107
Beech Grove

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$895

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1200 sqft

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Spacious property in a great Beech Grove location. Within walking distance of Main st. Great environment, surroundings and community. 3 bedrooms with one of them being secluded on the back of property. Could be used as a personal home office with a separate entrance. Or a family room. Huge hallway could have storage shelves added for more options. Large garage available for an extra $50 per month. Contact us now at 317.527.7036

Tenant Pays Utilities, including Gas, Electric, Water, Sewer, Trash Collection. nTenant must maintain Liability insurance on this property. nA $15 PMI Technology and Maintenance fee applies monthly. n
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 129 North 2nd Avenue have any available units?
129 North 2nd Avenue has a unit available for $895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 129 North 2nd Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
129 North 2nd Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 129 North 2nd Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 129 North 2nd Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 129 North 2nd Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 129 North 2nd Avenue does offer parking.
Does 129 North 2nd Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 129 North 2nd Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 129 North 2nd Avenue have a pool?
No, 129 North 2nd Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 129 North 2nd Avenue have accessible units?
No, 129 North 2nd Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 129 North 2nd Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 129 North 2nd Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 129 North 2nd Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 129 North 2nd Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
