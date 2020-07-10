/
apartments with washer dryer
17 Apartments for rent in Bargersville, IN with washer-dryer
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
12 Units Available
Hartshire Lakes Apartments
3170 Hartshire South Dr, Bargersville, IN
1 Bedroom
$865
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,030
1012 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,220
1165 sqft
Comfort and charm await at lovely Hartshire Lakes, located in Bargersville, IN! Join our community and enjoy a range of awesome features and amenities.
Results within 1 mile of Bargersville
Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
22 Units Available
Copper Chase at Stones Crossing
2345 Thorium Dr, Greenwood, IN
1 Bedroom
$914
946 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,043
1400 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,298
1436 sqft
We are now accepting in-person and self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today.
Results within 5 miles of Bargersville
Last updated July 10 at 06:56pm
21 Units Available
Ashmore Trace Apartments of Greenwood
902 Wallington Cir, Greenwood, IN
1 Bedroom
$885
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Utilities included in rent. Apartments and townhouses available. All units include lots of closet space and in-unit laundry hookups. Residents have access to clubhouse, gym and pool. Adjacent to Woodman Park and near schools.
Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
31 Units Available
Auburn Place
745 Wooddale Terrace, Greenwood, IN
1 Bedroom
$720
657 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$847
987 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1452 sqft
Ideally located within minutes of I-69 as well as the Greenwood Park Mall and Greendale Center. Residents have access to top features like a clubhouse, pool and gym. One- and two bedroom units available.
Last updated July 10 at 06:43pm
6 Units Available
Honey Creek Apartments
1786 Honey Lane, Greenwood, IN
2 Bedrooms
$805
917 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$870
1083 sqft
Honey Creek apartments have the perfect location, great amenities, spacious floor plans, and are easily within your budget.
Results within 10 miles of Bargersville
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
19 Units Available
Edgewood
Brookwood Apartments
5301 S Turtle Creek Dr, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$645
699 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$740
894 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$879
1012 sqft
If you are looking for apartments in South Indianapolis near the West Edgewood neighborhood look no further! Here at Brookwood Apartments we believe your apartment is your home and your community should feel like family.
Last updated July 10 at 06:22pm
13 Units Available
Ameriplex
Stone Ridge Apartments & Townhomes at the Ridge
7111 Vedder Pl, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$807
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$918
1036 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,088
1365 sqft
Sprawling pool with hot tub. Courtyard and clubhouse access. Renovated luxury units featuring granite counters, ceiling fans, stainless steel appliances and washer/dryer hookups. Garden soaking tubs. Attached garages.
Last updated July 10 at 06:15pm
21 Units Available
South Franklin
Keeneland Crest Apartments
8401 Boggs Creek Dr, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$799
860 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$869
1014 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Eight minutes from downtown-Indianapolis, the Keeneland Crest Apartments offer high-end amenities in a comfortable community. Enjoy remodeled units with ample storage and outdoor living-space, as well as a pool, sundeck, cyber cafe, parking, and car-wash.
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
8 Units Available
South Perry
South and Madison
1834 Madison Village Dr, Indianapolis, IN
Studio
$673
565 sqft
1 Bedroom
$713
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$946
913 sqft
Situated in the suburban south side of Indianapolis, South & Madison offers spacious apartments and townhomes in a premier location.
Last updated July 10 at 06:57pm
13 Units Available
I65-South Emerson
Strawbridge Green Apartments
4649 Strawbridge St, Indianapolis, IN
2 Bedrooms
$670
3 Bedrooms
$880
Upgraded apartments with granite counters and vinyl plank flooring. Pet friendly. Open parking on site. Conveniently located next to I-465 and I-65. Close to the University of Indianapolis.
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
13 Units Available
I65-South Emerson
Overlook at Valley Ridge
6810 Valley Ridge Dr, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$904
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,006
1034 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Just off of I-65 with numerous shopping and dining venues nearby. Pet-friendly apartments include private balcony or patio, in-unit laundry hookup and carpet. Residents have access to gym, pool and garage.
Last updated July 10 at 06:37pm
13 Units Available
Southdale
Creek Bay at Meridian Woods
6650 Creek Bay Dr, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$845
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$905
960 sqft
Creek Bay at Meridian Woods is located on the south side of Indianapolis, within minutes to all major interstates, US-31 and Meridian Street. There are numerous dining, shopping and entertainment choices just minutes away, near Greenwood Park Mall.
Last updated July 10 at 06:28pm
1 Unit Available
Greenwood Oaks
714 Connors Dr, Greenwood, IN
2 Bedrooms
$999
1285 sqft
Greenwood Oaks offers a superb location in Greenwood, Indiana just minutes off I-65, adjacent to Craig Park and the Valle Vista Golf Course. We are only minutes from the Greenwood Park Mall and within the exceptional Greenwood School District.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Linden Wood
6770 S East St 67-6
6770 South East Street, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$835
700 sqft
Estate View - Property Id: 306763 Your rent includes water, gas, sewer and trash. Each unit has a designated covered parking. We are senior friendly and pet friendly. We are located 5 miles from downtown Indy, easy access to 465.
Last updated May 15 at 06:27pm
1 Unit Available
Valley Mills
6947 Raritan Drive
6947 Raritan Drive, Indianapolis, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1246 sqft
Super three bedroom, two full bath ranch in the lovely Decatur Township Community of Pheasant Run. Step in to a vaulted foyer and enjoy the gleaming hardwood flooring throughout. Enjoy the fully fenced back yard on the large back patio.
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
Valley Mills
5531 Story Court
5531 Story Court, Indianapolis, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1292 sqft
5531 Story Court Available 04/15/20 Cozy - 3 Bed 2 Bath Ranch - Decatur Township - Mid April Move In! - Adorable - 3 Bedroom 2 Full Bath located on Cul-de-sac.
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Southern Dunes
7124 Forrester Lane
7124 Forrester Lane, Indianapolis, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1721 sqft
Charming 3 bedroom 2.5 bath 2 car garage condo located in Southern Dunes. All appliances included. New vinyl plank flooring throughout main floor. New upstairs flooring installed in mid July 2020.
