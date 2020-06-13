Apartment List
14 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Anderson, IN

Finding an apartment in Anderson that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog a... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 12 at 12:46am
Contact for Availability
Applecreek
1326 McIntosh Ln, Anderson, IN
1 Bedroom
$633
584 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$762
961 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$880
1128 sqft
Applecreek proudly provides Anderson, Indiana with one, two, and three-bedroom apartment homes. Our excellent location allows you easy access to I-69 and the conveniences offered along Scatterfield Road including shopping, dining, and entertainment.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1911 Charles St.
1911 Charles Street, Anderson, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1128 sqft
Brick 3 Bedroom Ranch in Anderson,IN - All brick 3 bedroom 1 bath ranch in desirable Clearview neighborhood. This home sits on a nice lot with a large storage barn.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
15 Elma Street
15 South Elma Street, Anderson, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1316 sqft
Newly Rehabbed Ranch in Anderson - Newly Rehabbed ranch home e features 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, a kitchen/dining combo as well as a spacious living room with fireplace.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
4204 Fernway Dr
4204 Fernway Drive, Anderson, IN
3 Bedrooms
$696
1328 sqft
3 bedroom house with a detached garage - CONTRACT SALE!! - This 3 bedroom 1 bathroom home has a living room, dining room, spacious eat in kitchen with lots of cabinets that includes a stove and a refrigerator and also has sliding glass patio doors

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
2622 W 18th St
2622 West 18th Street, Anderson, IN
3 Bedrooms
$650
- 3 Bedrooms, 1 Bath, Large Garage, Laundry room (RLNE5853686)

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2211 E. 9th St.
2211 East 9th Street, Anderson, IN
4 Bedrooms
$1,175
1502 sqft
2211 E. 9th St. Available 06/17/20 Spacious 4 bedroom in Anderson, IN - Spacious 4 bedroom with fresh new paint and gorgeous refinished hardwood flooring. 1.5 baths that have been rehabbed. Completely updated kitchen with new appliances.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2008 1/2 E 38th St
2008 1/2 E 38th St, Anderson, IN
2 Bedrooms
$695
- (RLNE5799049)

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 05:43pm
1 Unit Available
231 E. 13th Street, Unit 1
231 E 13th St, Anderson, IN
2 Bedrooms
$725
900 sqft
2 Bedroom Apartment, Located close to downtown Anderson All Utilities included in rent Appliances included: Stove and Fridge Cute Kitchen Pantry Washer Drier on second floor right outside of unit Within walking distance of Bus Station, library, and

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 08:32pm
1 Unit Available
604 Hendricks St
604 Hendricks Street, Anderson, IN
1 Bedroom
$525
700 sqft
Updated and beautiful 1 bedroom 1 bath unit in a triplex building. This is the front unit. Fresh paint, new gas stove. Tenant responsible for electricity and gas. There is also a $50 water fee in addition to the rent.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 08:32pm
1 Unit Available
130 W 9th St
130 West 9th Street, Anderson, IN
2 Bedrooms
$650
1200 sqft
Beautiful upstairs unit close to downtown. This 2 bedroom one bath features a large balcony to entertain or relax outside. Beautiful wood finishes throughout.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 08:32pm
1 Unit Available
1202 E 8th St
1202 East 8th Street, Anderson, IN
1 Bedroom
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$1,100
1500 sqft
Large 5 bedroom home on Anderson University Campus. This is the downstairs unit featuring 5 bedrooms, two bathrooms, a kitchen, dining/study area and living room. Home has central air. Washer and dryer connection negotiable.
Results within 5 miles of Anderson
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 06:05pm
8 Units Available
Pendleton Place III
103 Shamrock Circle, Pendleton, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
988 sqft
From our newly remodeled clubhouse and sparkling pool to our spacious floor plans, weve chosen finishes and features that are sure to make you feel right at home. Stop in today and see all that Pendleton Place has to offer.

1 of 9

Last updated April 17 at 06:22pm
1 Unit Available
4603 East 200 South
4603 East 200 S, Madison County, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1734 sqft
Coming soon!! Nice 3 bedroom, 1 bath family home in the quiet city of Anderson. New vinyl flooring and fresh paint with brand new stainless steel appliances to fit all your family needs. Large back yard, great space for family gatherings.
Results within 10 miles of Anderson

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Avalon of Fishers
1 Unit Available
14326 Ludwell Court
14326 Ludwell Ct, Fishers, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1854 sqft
Brand new town home available for rent June 25th!! at great location at Towns at Avalon North, Fishers' ! Home features 3-bedroom, 2.5 bathroom, 2-story w/ 2 car attached garage.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Anderson, IN

Finding an apartment in Anderson that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

