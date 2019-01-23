Amenities

Beautiful 3-Bedroom Townhome in Yorkville! - Located in beautiful Autumn Creek Condominium Association in the City of Yorkville, this townhome is the total package in residential living, combining convenient location, good schools, and a reasonable rental rate. This unit is located in a pet-friendly community, offering a spacious floor plan, 2 car garage, private entrance, a nice patio, fully-equipped kitchen, beautiful countertops, and all appliances. For resident accessibility, 1406 Orchid St. is located near routes 47 and 34 and only minutes away from the Ronald Reagan Memorial Highway, boasting one of the most convenient locations in Yorkville. Residents say they love Rainy Investments and this community because of its:



*Spacious Closets

*Large Bedroom Layouts

*Fully-equipped Kitchens

*Patio

*Pet-friendly Community

*Landscaping performed by the Home Owner's Association

*Snow removal performed the Home Owner's Association

*Online tenant portal for making payments and submitting maintenance requests

*24-Hour Emergency Maintenance

*Close to shopping

*Professionally owned and managed



To tour the community and take one step closer to making 1406 Orchid St. in Yorkville your new home, contact a member of our professional sales staff to schedule an appointment. Please note the advertised rent is for a two year lease. Add $100/month for a one year lease term. Pets are welcome with non-refundable pet fees of $295 per pet, plus $25/month per pet. Easy online application process.



