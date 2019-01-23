All apartments in Yorkville
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:11 PM

1406 Orchid St

1406 Orchid Street · (800) 279-8310
Location

1406 Orchid Street, Yorkville, IL 60560

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1406 Orchid · Avail. now

$1,895

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1520 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
Beautiful 3-Bedroom Townhome in Yorkville! - Located in beautiful Autumn Creek Condominium Association in the City of Yorkville, this townhome is the total package in residential living, combining convenient location, good schools, and a reasonable rental rate. This unit is located in a pet-friendly community, offering a spacious floor plan, 2 car garage, private entrance, a nice patio, fully-equipped kitchen, beautiful countertops, and all appliances. For resident accessibility, 1406 Orchid St. is located near routes 47 and 34 and only minutes away from the Ronald Reagan Memorial Highway, boasting one of the most convenient locations in Yorkville. Residents say they love Rainy Investments and this community because of its:

*Spacious Closets
*Large Bedroom Layouts
*Fully-equipped Kitchens
*Patio
*Pet-friendly Community
*Landscaping performed by the Home Owner's Association
*Snow removal performed the Home Owner's Association
*Online tenant portal for making payments and submitting maintenance requests
*24-Hour Emergency Maintenance
*Close to shopping
*Professionally owned and managed

To tour the community and take one step closer to making 1406 Orchid St. in Yorkville your new home, contact a member of our professional sales staff to schedule an appointment. Please note the advertised rent is for a two year lease. Add $100/month for a one year lease term. Pets are welcome with non-refundable pet fees of $295 per pet, plus $25/month per pet. Easy online application process.

(RLNE2987677)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1406 Orchid St have any available units?
1406 Orchid St has a unit available for $1,895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1406 Orchid St have?
Some of 1406 Orchid St's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1406 Orchid St currently offering any rent specials?
1406 Orchid St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1406 Orchid St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1406 Orchid St is pet friendly.
Does 1406 Orchid St offer parking?
Yes, 1406 Orchid St does offer parking.
Does 1406 Orchid St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1406 Orchid St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1406 Orchid St have a pool?
No, 1406 Orchid St does not have a pool.
Does 1406 Orchid St have accessible units?
No, 1406 Orchid St does not have accessible units.
Does 1406 Orchid St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1406 Orchid St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1406 Orchid St have units with air conditioning?
No, 1406 Orchid St does not have units with air conditioning.
