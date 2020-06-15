All apartments in Wonder Lake
5403 East Lake Shore Drive
Last updated June 15 2020 at 2:11 AM

5403 East Lake Shore Drive

5403 East Lake Shore Drive · (847) 494-4663
Location

5403 East Lake Shore Drive, Wonder Lake, IL 60097

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$3,500

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 5 Bath · 4016 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
fire pit
on-site laundry
parking
garage
This modern home is a rare architectural gem in one of the most beautiful locations in northern Illinois. Nothing compares to this Custom Quality Built Lakefront Hillside Home with a Beautiful floor plan, large room sizes and a wall of windows which create a bright open and relaxing space where you will soak in the lake views from every level. Stylish new kitchen with huge island, Quartzite counters, top of the line cabinets with soft close drawers, brand new SS appliances-including side by side Refrigerator, large eat in area open to the adjacent dining room with cathedral ceiling. Formal Dining area seats 12+ perfect for entertaining large groups. Nothing but the BEST! This home offers a tranquil space with modern touches and red oak hardwood floors and staircases throughout. The full finished walkout basement features 10' ceilings, a second laundry room, a large family room with wet bar, a spacious ensuite bedroom with full bath, a second full bathroom with large soaking tub and sliding doors that open to the outdoor living area. There is a 400 Sq ft Bonus room below garage that was built with All concrete walls , concrete composite deck ceiling &/ floor which was used as an office with separate heat & A/C features a service door to the outside these bullet proof walls...this bonus room could be used as a storm shelter or Wine cellar. This home has the highest living space on the lake with GRANITE steps leading down to the yard and then a gentle sloping path to the waterfront where you will discover a two tiered patio with portable firepit and your own private Boat house and pier. On Wonder Lake you can enjoy waterskiing, fishing, kayaking, or just take in the million dollar sunset views from this one of a kind modern home which offers the ultimate in waterfront living! Built to last with Extra deep concrete footings, Dual zoned heating and a 3 ton air conditioning system, natural stone tiles in every Bathroom, 2 car attached garage with slate-like tiled floor, 9 ft ceiling and storage closet. Security cameras on property- shown by appt only! Boat house with upper patio overlooking the lake. This dream home is close to town, restaurants, and shopping. It is only 20 minutes to Lake Geneva and located between Chicago and Milwaukee. If you are looking for your dream location to get away from the crowds...this home is for you. Also listed for sale- You're buying a lifestyle here NOT just an incredible lakefront home....So don't settle! This amazing hillside home is high and dry and out of the floodplain area! Be sure to fill up your water bottles when you tour this home because the seller tapped into natural filtered spring water that tastes better then bottled water!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5403 East Lake Shore Drive have any available units?
5403 East Lake Shore Drive has a unit available for $3,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5403 East Lake Shore Drive have?
Some of 5403 East Lake Shore Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5403 East Lake Shore Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5403 East Lake Shore Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5403 East Lake Shore Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5403 East Lake Shore Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wonder Lake.
Does 5403 East Lake Shore Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5403 East Lake Shore Drive does offer parking.
Does 5403 East Lake Shore Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5403 East Lake Shore Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5403 East Lake Shore Drive have a pool?
No, 5403 East Lake Shore Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5403 East Lake Shore Drive have accessible units?
No, 5403 East Lake Shore Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5403 East Lake Shore Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 5403 East Lake Shore Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5403 East Lake Shore Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5403 East Lake Shore Drive has units with air conditioning.
