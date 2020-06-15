5403 East Lake Shore Drive

Amenities

This modern home is a rare architectural gem in one of the most beautiful locations in northern Illinois. Nothing compares to this Custom Quality Built Lakefront Hillside Home with a Beautiful floor plan, large room sizes and a wall of windows which create a bright open and relaxing space where you will soak in the lake views from every level. Stylish new kitchen with huge island, Quartzite counters, top of the line cabinets with soft close drawers, brand new SS appliances-including side by side Refrigerator, large eat in area open to the adjacent dining room with cathedral ceiling. Formal Dining area seats 12+ perfect for entertaining large groups. Nothing but the BEST! This home offers a tranquil space with modern touches and red oak hardwood floors and staircases throughout. The full finished walkout basement features 10' ceilings, a second laundry room, a large family room with wet bar, a spacious ensuite bedroom with full bath, a second full bathroom with large soaking tub and sliding doors that open to the outdoor living area. There is a 400 Sq ft Bonus room below garage that was built with All concrete walls , concrete composite deck ceiling &/ floor which was used as an office with separate heat & A/C features a service door to the outside these bullet proof walls...this bonus room could be used as a storm shelter or Wine cellar. This home has the highest living space on the lake with GRANITE steps leading down to the yard and then a gentle sloping path to the waterfront where you will discover a two tiered patio with portable firepit and your own private Boat house and pier. On Wonder Lake you can enjoy waterskiing, fishing, kayaking, or just take in the million dollar sunset views from this one of a kind modern home which offers the ultimate in waterfront living! Built to last with Extra deep concrete footings, Dual zoned heating and a 3 ton air conditioning system, natural stone tiles in every Bathroom, 2 car attached garage with slate-like tiled floor, 9 ft ceiling and storage closet. Security cameras on property- shown by appt only! Boat house with upper patio overlooking the lake. This dream home is close to town, restaurants, and shopping. It is only 20 minutes to Lake Geneva and located between Chicago and Milwaukee. If you are looking for your dream location to get away from the crowds...this home is for you. Also listed for sale- You're buying a lifestyle here NOT just an incredible lakefront home....So don't settle! This amazing hillside home is high and dry and out of the floodplain area! Be sure to fill up your water bottles when you tour this home because the seller tapped into natural filtered spring water that tastes better then bottled water!