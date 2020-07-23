139 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Winnetka, IL

Apartment List
Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
706 Green Bay Road
706 Green Bay Road, Winnetka, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
800 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 706 Green Bay Road in Winnetka. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 23 at 06:24 AM
11 Units Available
Downtown Evanston
1717
1717 Ridge Ave, Evanston, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,646
1125 sqft
Residents live in sleek units with open floor plans, lake views and modern finishes. Community includes club room, sun terrace and cyber-cafe. Conveniently situated steps from the Metra Station, parks and outdoor recreation.
Last updated July 23 at 06:17 AM
18 Units Available
ALOFT at Glen Town Center Apartments
1991 W Tower Dr, Glenview, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,090
1296 sqft
If you are looking for a beautiful new place to call home, look no further than ALOFT Apartments. ALOFT offers expansive floor plans, gourmet kitchens, and sophisticated color schemes, among other amenities.
Last updated July 23 at 06:13 AM
12 Units Available
Midtown Square Apartments
998 Church St, Glenview, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,448
1186 sqft
Select units feature quartz counters and stainless steel appliances. Walk-in closets, built-in microwaves, and in-unit laundry. Pet-friendly community with 24-hour fitness center, club room, wine room, and billiards. Just steps from Glenview Metro train station.
Last updated July 23 at 06:09 AM
23 Units Available
Downtown Evanston
The Park Evanston
1630 Chicago Ave, Evanston, IL
2 Bedrooms
$3,077
1130 sqft
Units feature patio or balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. Residents have access to laundry, media room, pool, sauna, gym, and parking garage. Offers views of Lake Michigan, next to Whole Foods and Peet's Coffee.
Last updated July 22 at 01:52 PM
27 Units Available
Downtown Evanston
Evanston Place Apartments
1715 Chicago Ave, Evanston, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,901
992 sqft
Community includes brand new rooftop swimming pool, social deck, and fitness center. Units include modern bathrooms, natural light, and gourmet kitchens. Located close to the North Shore of Chicago.
Last updated July 23 at 06:29 AM
21 Units Available
The Reserve Glenview
195 Waukegan Rd, Glenview, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,179
1142 sqft
Modern apartments with hardwood floors, high ceilings, washer/dryer and efficient appliances. Community amenities include a 24-hour fitness center, landscaped grounds, bocce court and wildflower garden.
Last updated July 22 at 10:40 AM
60 Units Available
TGM Northshore
770 Skokie Blvd, Northbrook, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,949
1133 sqft
One- and two-bedroom apartments located less than 30 minutes from downtown Chicago. Spacious floor plans with gourmet kitchens, plank flooring, 9-foot ceilings and walk-in closets. Pet-friendly with fitness center and concierge service.
Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
10 Units Available
Optima Old Orchard Woods
9739 Woods Dr, Skokie, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,970
1324 sqft
Unit features include granite counters, hardwood floors and extra storage. Enjoy fitness and relaxing apartment amenities, including a tennis court and community garden. Close to Interstate-94 and golf courses.
Last updated July 23 at 06:29 AM
22 Units Available
Downtown Evanston
E2
1890 Maple Ave, Evanston, IL
2 Bedrooms
$3,937
1118 sqft
Floor-to-ceiling windows, patio or balcony, carpet flooring and in-unit laundry facilities. Fully equipped kitchen with stainless steel refrigerator and dishwasher. Business center, Internet cafe, game room, gym and volleyball court.
Last updated July 23 at 06:23 AM
16 Units Available
AMLI Evanston
737 Chicago Ave, Evanston, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,688
1231 sqft
Located a short walk from Baker Park and Custer Avenue. Stylish apartments with patio/balcony, private laundry amenities and furniture. Community offers a courtyard, a fire pit, a sun terrace and yoga studio.
Last updated July 23 at 06:37 AM
11 Units Available
The Residences of Wilmette
617 Green Bay Rd, Wilmette, IL
2 Bedrooms
$3,330
1230 sqft
Beautiful apartments with handsome textured cabinetry and high ceilings. Residents get access to a spa, fitness center, and outdoor terrace. Relax on the beach at nearby Gilson Park. Steps from the Wilmette train station.
Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
9 Units Available
The Main
847 Chicago Ave, Evanston, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,412
1011 sqft
Modern kitchens with premium stainless steel appliances, gas ranges, Moen faucets and garbage disposals. Landscaped terrace with grill, fire pit, bocce court and seating area.
Last updated July 23 at 06:16 AM
8 Units Available
Central Street
1620 Central
1620 Central St, Evanston, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,766
1132 sqft
Modern, four-story building with LEED Silver certification. Private balconies, luxury plank flooring, and nine-foot ceilings in each apartment. Walkable community near Northwestern University and Evanston Hospital.
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
6 Units Available
Valley Lo Towers
1910 Chestnut Avenue, Glenview, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1098 sqft
**Now open by appointment! Contact us today to schedule an in-person, self-guided or virtual leasing tour.**Conveniently located in Glenview, Valley Lo is just minutes from the Glen Town Center featuring shopping, dining and entertainment options.
Last updated June 26 at 03:45 AM
Contact for Availability
1410 Chicago
1410 Chicago Avenue, Evanston, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,235
Even with Northwestern nearby, Evanston doesn't feel like a typical college town. Evanston's streets may be lined with trees, but they also have quaint coffee shops, a distillery and a slew of local treasures.
Last updated April 3 at 10:56 PM
Contact for Availability
1420 Chicago
1420 Chicago Avenue, Evanston, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,235
An extension of the Windy City's legendary Clark Street, Chicago Avenue is the central north/south road that connects Main and Dempster Streets, and downtown Evanston and Northwestern.

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
9655 N Wood dr
9655 Woods Dr, Skokie, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
New condo construction - Property Id: 278778 New Condo construction.

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
West Side Evanston
1832 Dodge Ave
1832 Dodge Avenue, Evanston, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
Spacious 3bd/2bth all the PERKS of Condo Style Living in Evanston - Spacious is an understatement! This unit is 3bd/2bth with a large open living room, sun room that can be used a dining rm, den, office or a meditation rm the potential use is

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
1408 Shermer Road
1408 Shermer Road, Northbrook, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1400 sqft
Upgraded 2 BR, 1.1 Bath townhome with fully finished basement. Northbrook District 28 Schools. (Greenbriar, Northbrook Jr High, Glenbrook North Highschool) Hardwood floors and new flooring in basement. Newer washer and dryer in unit.

Last updated July 23 at 07:04 AM
1 Unit Available
West Side Evanston
1228 Emerson Street
1228 Emerson Street, Evanston, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1410 sqft
FIRST MONTH OF RENT FREE! Sunny, spacious 1410 sq. ft. 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom located near the heart of downtown Evanston and Northwestern University.

Last updated July 23 at 06:29 AM
1 Unit Available
Downtown Evanston
1715 Chicago Avenue
1715 Chicago Avenue, Evanston, IL
2 Bedrooms
$3,414
1091 sqft
Located in the heart of Chicago's North Shore, Evanston Place is conveniently located to Northwestern University, Whole Foods, Clark Street Beach, shops, restaurants and all that Evanston has to offer.

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
1312 Shermer Road
1312 Shermer Rd, Northbrook, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,975
1358 sqft
**JULY SPECIAL** FREE INDOOR PARKING AND STORAGE FOR 6 MONTHS** Rarely available in Northbrook's newest Boutique 10-unit apartment building. Welcome to 1312 At The Park, Northbrook's finest boutique apartment building with the best location in town.

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
Shermer Place
1914 FARNSWORTH Lane
1914 Farnsworth Lane, Northbrook, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1350 sqft
Sunny Top floor w/Golf Course Views in desirable Shermer Place. 2 Bedroom, 2 bath w/indoor heated parking. No disappointment here - 9' ceilings n living room/dining room combo with gas fireplace. Large balcony w/gas-grill hook-up.
City Guide for Winnetka, IL

Remember all those great movies of the 1980s, like Home Alone, Ferris Bueller's Day Off, Sixteen Candles, and The Breakfast Club? All of them were filmed in Winnetka, Illinois, the quintessential All-American suburb.

Winnetka is a village on the north shore of Lake Michigan, about 16 miles north of downtown Chicago. It's where some of the most exclusive and well-off Chicago-area residents choose to live. It's also a village with a lot of rich history in culture. The first houses were built here in 1836, and railroads were built in 1855. The Crow Island School was built in 1938, and the building still stands today as a landmark. Martin Luther King, Jr. gave a speech there at the Village Green, a park in town which still has a plaque memorializing this event. Tree-lined streets give a genteel, cultured vibe to Winnetka - though some may call its idyllic setting closer to Pleasantville. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom apartments in Winnetka, IL

Looking for 2 bedroom 2 bathroom apartments in Winnetka offer flexibility, privacy, and an ideal layout for roommates. Choose your location and make sure it's a reasonable commute from work, along with the neighborhood amenities you want from entertainment to green space.

Some 2 bedroom apartments in Winnetka offer two equal-sized rooms with the same bathrooms. Others may offer a smaller second bedroom that is intended as a den or guest room. The second bathroom could be located in a hallway or away from the bedrooms. If you’re moving in with a roommate, decide who will take the smaller room and potentially adjust each portion of the rent accordingly.

Consider how much privacy you want when renting 2 bedroom 2 bathroom apartments in Winnetka. Are the bedrooms right next to each other or situated across the apartment? Consider the views each bedroom offers, as well as if one offers more storage and a better layout.

