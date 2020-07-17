All apartments in Winnetka
545 Chestnut 302

545 Chestnut St · (708) 942-1771
Location

545 Chestnut St, Winnetka, IL 60093

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit Unit 302 · Avail. now

$1,485

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

Amenities

545 Chestnut 302 - Property Id: 215949

Rehabbed 1bed in the heart of Winnetka, IN UNIT, SS Apps, DW & HWF Newly renovated, one bedroom with hardwood floors. Stunning eat in kitchen with Stainless Steel appliances, granite kitchen, dishwasher, in unit laundry. Nice size bedroom for a queen size bed. Stunning views of downtown Winnetka. Across the street from the UP-N Metra train. Shops, dining, grocery stores all right at your doorstep. This building is pet friendly as well!

***Note - Price reflects net effective rent. First month's rent is $1620
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/545-chestnut-winnetka-il-unit-302/215949
Property Id 215949

(RLNE5948567)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 545 Chestnut 302 have any available units?
545 Chestnut 302 has a unit available for $1,485 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 545 Chestnut 302 have?
Some of 545 Chestnut 302's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 545 Chestnut 302 currently offering any rent specials?
545 Chestnut 302 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 545 Chestnut 302 pet-friendly?
Yes, 545 Chestnut 302 is pet friendly.
Does 545 Chestnut 302 offer parking?
No, 545 Chestnut 302 does not offer parking.
Does 545 Chestnut 302 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 545 Chestnut 302 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 545 Chestnut 302 have a pool?
No, 545 Chestnut 302 does not have a pool.
Does 545 Chestnut 302 have accessible units?
No, 545 Chestnut 302 does not have accessible units.
Does 545 Chestnut 302 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 545 Chestnut 302 has units with dishwashers.
Does 545 Chestnut 302 have units with air conditioning?
No, 545 Chestnut 302 does not have units with air conditioning.
