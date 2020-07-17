Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

545 Chestnut 302



Rehabbed 1bed in the heart of Winnetka, IN UNIT, SS Apps, DW & HWF Newly renovated, one bedroom with hardwood floors. Stunning eat in kitchen with Stainless Steel appliances, granite kitchen, dishwasher, in unit laundry. Nice size bedroom for a queen size bed. Stunning views of downtown Winnetka. Across the street from the UP-N Metra train. Shops, dining, grocery stores all right at your doorstep. This building is pet friendly as well!



***Note - Price reflects net effective rent. First month's rent is $1620

