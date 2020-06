Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse on-site laundry parking garage

Charming sun- filled bungalow in East Winnetka. Easy walk to Greeley School, New Trier High School, Train and more. Spacious living room with wood burning fireplace, hardwood floors and sunny Eastern exposure. Separate dining room. Eat-in kitchen, two bedrooms and full bath on the first floor. 2nd floor has two large bedrooms, bath and storage. Finished basement with recreation room, office, 1/2 bath and laundry room. Fenced yard. Detached 2 car garage. AGENT OWNED.