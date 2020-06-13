/
accessible apartments
27 Accessible Apartments for rent in Wilmette, IL
10 Units Available
The Residences of Wilmette
617 Green Bay Rd, Wilmette, IL
Studio
$2,142
657 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,450
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,340
1198 sqft
Beautiful apartments with handsome textured cabinetry and high ceilings. Residents get access to a spa, fitness center, and outdoor terrace. Relax on the beach at nearby Gilson Park. Steps from the Wilmette train station.
Results within 5 miles of Wilmette
9 Units Available
The Main
847 Chicago Ave, Evanston, IL
Studio
$1,717
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,735
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,910
1011 sqft
Modern kitchens with premium stainless steel appliances, gas ranges, Moen faucets and garbage disposals. Landscaped terrace with grill, fire pit, bocce court and seating area.
23 Units Available
The Reserve Glenview
195 Waukegan Rd, Glenview, IL
Studio
$1,630
630 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,769
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,921
1142 sqft
Modern apartments with hardwood floors, high ceilings, washer/dryer and efficient appliances. Community amenities include a 24-hour fitness center, landscaped grounds, bocce court and wildflower garden.
Downtown Evanston
12 Units Available
1717
1717 Ridge Ave, Evanston, IL
Studio
$1,659
523 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,935
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,421
1125 sqft
Residents live in sleek units with open floor plans, lake views and modern finishes. Community includes club room, sun terrace and cyber-cafe. Conveniently situated steps from the Metra Station, parks and outdoor recreation.
20 Units Available
The Link Evanston
811 Emerson St, Evanston, IL
Studio
$1,630
386 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,000
589 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
773 sqft
The Link is nestled in the heart of downtown Evanston just one block from the Foster Purple Line stop and a short walk to the Davis Street/Evanston Metra stop. Our community is stacked with amenities that make life just a little more lavish.
Contact for Availability
860 Hinman
860 Hinman Ave, Evanston, IL
Studio
$895
1 Bedroom
$1,295
Once upon a time, there was a chic hotel called The Evanshire in downtown Evanston. Today, it's a renovated apartment building right on the corner of Main Street near Northwestern University.
West Ridge
1 Unit Available
6411 North Rockwell Street - 514
6411 N Rockwell St, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
952 sqft
Spacious 2bedroom 2bathroom condo like unit. This is a front unit facing W. Devon Avenue and it has a large balcony facing devon and a second private balcony facing west for the master bedroom.
Results within 10 miles of Wilmette
Lincoln Square
19 Units Available
Ravenswood Terrace
1801 W Argyle St, Chicago, IL
Studio
$1,638
538 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,823
683 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,365
1085 sqft
A 150-unit apartment building surrounding a courtyard in the Ravenswood neighborhood. Modern kitchens, walk-in closets, pet-friendly, barbecue area, gym, coffee bar, conference room. Close to two CTA public transport lines.
Lakeview
61 Units Available
The Belmont by Reside
3170 N Sheridan Rd, Chicago, IL
Studio
$1,078
349 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,680
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,648
858 sqft
Contemporary apartments provide stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors and walk in closets. Amenities feature valet service, on-site laundry, rooftop fitness center and internet cafe. Jogging and biking paths are across the street along Lake Michigan.
Lakeview
7 Units Available
Belmont by Reside Flats
425 W Belmont Ave, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,758
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,429
1070 sqft
Close to Lincoln Park and Route 41. Beautiful open plan apartments with modern kitchen appliances, balcony/patio, carpet and bathtub. Community includes a clubhouse, a gym and a business center.
11 Units Available
Kingston Pointe
1646 River St, Des Plaines, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,440
943 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,810
1370 sqft
Pet-friendly one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with modern kitchens, granite counters, spacious walk-in closets, floor-to-ceiling windows, in-unit laundry. Enjoy green community, fitness center, pool, bike storage, garage parking. Easy access to local transit, shopping, dining.
Lakeview
26 Units Available
Wave Lakeview
420 West Belmont Avenue, Chicago, IL
Studio
$1,595
565 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,645
657 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,910
1145 sqft
Come check out Chicago's hottest apartment crave at WAVE! WAVE is Lakeview's newest apartment community located on Belmont Avenue and features studio, convertible, one and two-bedroom apartments.
Uptown
24 Units Available
The Covington
4600 N Clarendon Ave, Chicago, IL
Studio
$1,213
368 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,224
644 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,732
1100 sqft
The Covington combines convenience and simplicity for modern living. The lakefront high-rise offers a rooftop deck with panoramic views of the city, and an abundance of amenities within.
3 Units Available
Renew Five Ninety Five
595 S. Des Plaines River Rd, Des Plaines, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,790
860 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,155
1495 sqft
Near I-90 and I-294. Large apartments with modern kitchens, stainless steel appliances and open floor plans. Pet-friendly. Private balconies on each home. Near the Rosemont entertainment district.
Lakeview
7 Units Available
Reside on Roscoe
532 W Roscoe St, Chicago, IL
Studio
$1,139
373 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,500
594 sqft
Bright and sunny apartments, recently renovated with hardwood floors and modern finishes. Prime location close to pubs, clubs, theaters and more. Controlled access community with 24/7 concierge services.
Uptown
11 Units Available
Stewart School Lofts
4525 North Kenmore, Chicago, IL
Studio
$1,710
634 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,225
990 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,930
1468 sqft
IMMEDIATE MOVE-INS AVAILABLE. GET TWO MONTHS OF FREE RENT. Contact leasing office for details. Built in 1907, the Graeme Stewart Elementary School reopened in Spring 2018 as Stewart School Lofts, a best-in-class apartment community.
Uptown
24 Units Available
Sheridan Plaza Apartments
4607 N Sheridan Rd, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,277
632 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,563
770 sqft
Designed by famed architect Walter Ahlschlager and built in 1920, the former Sheridan Plaza Hotel is now a beautifully restored building with vintage charm.
Uptown
6 Units Available
Common Simonds
851 West Montrose Avenue, Chicago, IL
Studio
$1,220
1 Bedroom
Ask
City living made easy. Common Simonds has everything you need, from free laundry to a fitness center.
Rogers Park
7 Units Available
Lakeview 3200
3218 North Clark Street, Chicago, IL
Studio
$1,681
431 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,066
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,235
1098 sqft
CITY STYLE AND LAKEVIEW LIVING INTERSECT AT CLARK AND BELMONTLakeview 3200 is Lakeview’s newest luxury apartment complex. At the intersection of Clark and Belmont, steps from beach days, nightlife, and convenience.
Lakeview
9 Units Available
Sheridan Shores
640 W Sheridan Rd, Chicago, IL
Studio
$1,135
400 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,425
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Conveniently located off Lake Shore Drive in Chicago's Lakeview East neighborhood, excellent transportation, shopping, nightlife and restaurants are at your fingertips. Spend the day at the lakefront, Waveland Golf Course or Belmont Harbor.
Lincoln Park
2 Units Available
2535-39 N Southport
2535 North Southport Avenue, Chicago, IL
3 Bedrooms
$3,400
1500 sqft
This Lincoln Park elevator building hosts 1,500 sqft 3-bedroom apartments.
Rogers Park
3 Units Available
1033 W. LOYOLA
1033 W Loyola Ave, Chicago, IL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,250
610 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxurious homes with vaulted ceilings and city views. On-site laundry center and maintenance help available. Near Lake Michigan and Loyola University. One block from CTA bus lines and the Red Line.
Lakeview
Contact for Availability
1022 W. Dakin
1022 W Dakin St, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,345
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
Home is where you can almost hear the cheers from Wrigley Field. And thats exactly what your home at 1022 W. Dakin provides, mere blocks away from the world-famous home of the Chicago Cubs.
Lakeview
1 Unit Available
665 Irving Park Road
665 West Irving Park Road, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,850
850 sqft
Amazing 1 bedroom in Park Place~Parking Includ~Bright & Spacious This large 1bed/1bath offers plenty of space and sunlight! Large bedroom with tons of closet space! Bathroom is updated with a custom built vanity and sink! Great kitchen with
