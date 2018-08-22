All apartments in Wilmette
Last updated April 3 2020 at 1:27 PM

3122 Wilmette Avenue

3122 Wilmette Avenue · (847) 256-6454
Location

3122 Wilmette Avenue, Wilmette, IL 60091
Gross Point

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

6 Bedrooms

Unit 6 Bed · Avail. now

$4,700

Click to see floorplan

6 Bed · 5 Bath · 4180 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
hot tub
Remarkable opportunity in the Avoca/New Trier school district. Beautiful colonial on large site on quiet Wilmette Avenue, just west of Hibbard. Renovated with huge addition in 2004. Perfect for today's relaxed lifestyle. Newly sanded and refinished hardwood floors, fresh neutral paint throughout. Six bedrooms and 4.1 baths (over 4,100 square feet of living area) on three levels. Large master suite with his & her walk-in closets, master bath with spa tub, separate shower, and dual sinks. Second floor laundry. Huge gourmet kitchen with island, built-in cabinetry, freezer, refrigerator, double oven with warming drawer. Entertaining spaces outside, as well: large old-fashioned front porch, back deck, and patio with gazebo. Great finished basement. Automatic irrigation system. Oversize heated garage. Convenient to I-94, Edens Plaza. North Shore living at its best!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3122 Wilmette Avenue have any available units?
3122 Wilmette Avenue has a unit available for $4,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3122 Wilmette Avenue have?
Some of 3122 Wilmette Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3122 Wilmette Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3122 Wilmette Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3122 Wilmette Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3122 Wilmette Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wilmette.
Does 3122 Wilmette Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3122 Wilmette Avenue does offer parking.
Does 3122 Wilmette Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3122 Wilmette Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3122 Wilmette Avenue have a pool?
No, 3122 Wilmette Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3122 Wilmette Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3122 Wilmette Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3122 Wilmette Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3122 Wilmette Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 3122 Wilmette Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 3122 Wilmette Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
