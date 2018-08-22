3122 Wilmette Avenue

Amenities

Remarkable opportunity in the Avoca/New Trier school district. Beautiful colonial on large site on quiet Wilmette Avenue, just west of Hibbard. Renovated with huge addition in 2004. Perfect for today's relaxed lifestyle. Newly sanded and refinished hardwood floors, fresh neutral paint throughout. Six bedrooms and 4.1 baths (over 4,100 square feet of living area) on three levels. Large master suite with his & her walk-in closets, master bath with spa tub, separate shower, and dual sinks. Second floor laundry. Huge gourmet kitchen with island, built-in cabinetry, freezer, refrigerator, double oven with warming drawer. Entertaining spaces outside, as well: large old-fashioned front porch, back deck, and patio with gazebo. Great finished basement. Automatic irrigation system. Oversize heated garage. Convenient to I-94, Edens Plaza. North Shore living at its best!