Last updated July 16 2020

66 Apartments for rent in Willowbrook, IL with hardwood floors







5 Units Available
The Hinsdale Apartment Homes
301 W 59th St, Burr Ridge, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,300
610 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
904 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Now offering in-person, virtual & self-guided tours by appointment! To help stop the spread of COVID-19, face masks are required.




1 Unit Available
5740 Concord Ln
5740 Concord Lane, Clarendon Hills, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,000
950 sqft
Spacious 1-Bedroom Condo Hardwood Floors New Appliances In Unit Washer/Dryer Walking Distance from Grocery, Parks, Schools, Shopping Bus Stop on Corner 1-Mile from Clarendon Hills Train Depot Private Parking Space 1st Floor Utilities Included




1 Unit Available
Highview Estates
1215 CHARLESTON Court
1215 Charleston Ct, Westmont, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
2339 sqft
NEWER SUBDIVISION "CHARLESTON COURT" WELL BUILT, BRICK OVER CEMENT BLOCK CONSTRUCTION.




1 Unit Available
434 Mcdaniels Circle
434 Mc Daniels Circle, Clarendon Hills, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,650
1163 sqft
VACANT Beautiful 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath condo with Hardwood Floors, gas fireplace and Balcony. Freshly painted and new carpeting! Open floor plan with sunny southern exposure. Open living room/dining room.
Results within 5 miles of Willowbrook





$
9 Units Available
Westmont Village
6715 Lakeshore Dr, Westmont, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,111
872 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,349
1103 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,541
1327 sqft
**Now open by appointment! Contact us today to schedule an in-person, self-guided or virtual leasing tour.**Conveniently located in the charming western suburbs of Chicago, Westmont Village offers 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments in Westmont, Illinois.





5 Units Available
Brook Hill
201 W Oakley Dr, Westmont, IL
1 Bedroom
$950
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,975
1460 sqft
Near Butterfield Country Club. Also close to Oakbrook Mall and Westmont Station. Apartments boast private entrances, modern kitchens, large bedrooms and private patios or balconies. On-site business center, bark park, fitness center and tennis courts.





$
10 Units Available
Maple and Main
1010 Maple Ave, Downers Grove, IL
Studio
$1,846
583 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,977
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Excellent location close to shops, restaurants, and entertainment. Units feature private balconies, kitchen pantries, and dishwasher. Community has yoga lawn, private storage, pet spa, and fitness club.





13 Units Available
Regency Place
2003 S Meyers Rd, Oakbrook Terrace, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,725
943 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,190
1357 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,195
1674 sqft
APARTMENTS OPEN TODAY FOR VIRTUAL TOURS! Regency Place offers the most luxurious 1, 2 & 3 bed apartment homes in the suburbs. Kitchens include granite countertops, cherry cabinetry, stainless steel appliances & designer pendant lighting.




1 Unit Available
288 Oxford Avenue 3
288 Oxford Avenue, Clarendon Hills, IL
1 Bedroom
$975
630 sqft
Large 1 Bedroom Apartment - Property Id: 247009 Large 1 bedroom apartment. 1st floor. New laminate wood flooring can be installed if desired; otherwise carpet. Quick video of space available upon request. 2 story apartment complex with 15 units.




1 Unit Available
Brook Forest
2 Heather Lane
2 Heather Lane, Oak Brook, IL
5 Bedrooms
$3,700
3905 sqft
Rarely Available Rental in Oakbrook. 5+1 Br, 4.1 Ba, Fin Basement w/ bath. Recent updates include painting, bath and kitchen upodates, hardwood flooring and more..




1 Unit Available
129 Acacia Circle
129 Acacia Circle, Indian Head Park, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1664 sqft
Simply gorgeous totally remodeled 2 bdrs and 2 baths unit located on the 2 nd floor.




1 Unit Available
318 South Park Street
318 South Park Street, Westmont, IL
4 Bedrooms
$3,300
2812 sqft
Beautiful & spacious executive home in town. Hardwood floors, Maple cabinetry, Fireplace, 2nd floor laundry, 2 car attached garage, and more! Luxury finishes, convenient location, great rental! CLOSE WALK TO COMMUTER TRAIN. Available now




1 Unit Available
907 CURTISS Street
907 Curtiss Street, Downers Grove, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
1277 sqft
SUBURBAN SETTING MEETS CITY PANACHE. Fantastic updated 2 bedroom/2 bath end-unit condo in the heart of Downtown Downers Grove. Commuter's dream ~ located 1 block to the Main St. Metra train station.




1 Unit Available
17 South Madison Avenue
17 South Madison Avenue, La Grange, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,575
1504 sqft
Beautiful one of a kind greystone just a minutes walk to Downtown La Grange restaurants and shops! This spacious loft-like rowhome is full of character with newly stained hardwood floors, brand new cabinets, spiral staircases, exposed brick walls,




1 Unit Available
26 willowcrest Drive
26 Willowcrest Dr, Westmont, IL
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
4250 sqft
Beautiful executive rental in great location, offers 3 floors of luxurious living with elevator to all 3 levels. Stunning chef's kitchen, butler pantry, hardwood floors, granite, natural stone.




1 Unit Available
1009 Claremont Drive
1009 Claremont Drive, Downers Grove, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1800 sqft
Excellent townhome rental in Downers Grove! 3 bed, 2.1 bath has a lot to offer. Living room with hardwood floors, large bay window and vaulted ceilings. Light and bright kitchen has updated appliances, ample table space and huge walk-in pantry.




1 Unit Available
812 South Stone Avenue
812 South Stone Avenue, La Grange, IL
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
2019 sqft
"This home is available to show". Gorgeous refinished hardwood floors throughout main floor areas & bedrooms and freshly painted throughout! This big 3 bedroom split level has generous sized closets, 2.




1 Unit Available
Downtown Hinsdale
20 West Hinsdale Avenue
20 West Hinsdale Avenue, Hinsdale, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1100 sqft
Remodeled a few years back ** 2 BR apt on the 2nd floor in a business district, hardwood floors, Newer kitchen and appliances, Updated bathroom , Perfect for a single person or a young couple ** great for commuters to Chicago ** min 1 year




1 Unit Available
13 South Waiola Avenue
13 South Waiola Avenue, La Grange, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
1400 sqft
A fantastic rental opportunity just 1/2 block to Stone Ave Metra Station. Parking, and laundry on-site. Three finished levels. Gorgeous kitchen with dishwasher, stainless appliances, washer and dryer, and ceramic tile.




1 Unit Available
Commonwealth
1410 49th Court South
1410 49th Pl South, Western Springs, IL
3 Bedrooms
$3,400
2200 sqft
Move-in ready - Executive care free living in this stunning & sophisticated end unit Townhome in prestigious Western Springs Commonwealth community. New carpet throughout and freshly painted.




1 Unit Available
4227 Florence Avenue
4227 Florence Avenue, Downers Grove, IL
5 Bedrooms
$3,000
1904 sqft
*VIDEO* Totaling 2,854 sqft of living space! Close to highway, shopping, downtown, school and train! Convenient Location! Built in 1925 and fully renovated in 1988- NEW- Pipes, electrical, and built to include additional square footage! Current




1 Unit Available
25 Oxford Avenue
25 Oxford Avenue, Clarendon Hills, IL
3 Bedrooms
$3,100
1778 sqft
WALKING DISTANCE TO EVERYTHING! THIS SPACIOUS 3 BED 3 BATH RANCH WILL SURPRISE YOU AROUND EVERY CORNER. LARGE SUN FILLED MASTER SUITE WITH DOUBLE MARBLE SINKS AND WALK IN SHOWER. BEAUTIFUL HARDWOOD FLOORS THRU OUT. LARGE BEDROOMS AND OPEN FLOOR PLAN.




1 Unit Available
1635 61st Street
1635 61st Street, DuPage County, IL
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
3072 sqft
Move Right In to this Turn Key Custom Built 3200SqFt Home with a Contemporary Design and Open Floor Plan.




1 Unit Available
Springdale
551 51 Sheridan
551 51st Street, Western Springs, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,425
700 sqft
Remarkable one bedroom, one bathroom in charming Evanston courtyard building features heat and water included, updated kitchen, spacious living area, hardwood floors, large bedroom, great closet space, updated bathroom, and laundry room in building.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Willowbrook, IL

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Willowbrook renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

