111 Apartments for rent in Willowbrook, IL with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with re... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 12 at 10:35am
$
51 Units Available
TGM Willowbrook
6060 Laurel Lane, Willowbrook, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,255
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,407
965 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at TGM Willowbrook in Willowbrook. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
6141 Knoll Wood Road
6141 Knoll Wood Road, Willowbrook, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,175
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Do not miss this 1 Bedroom. Recently updates include carpeting and paint Bedroom features two closets! This is a can not miss unit in the complex with 2 parking spaces included.

1 of 36

Last updated October 16 at 10:41pm
1 Unit Available
215 RODGERS Court
215 Rodgers Dr, Willowbrook, IL
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
3000 sqft
COME SEE OUR FRESH NEW LOOK. RARELY AVAILABLE BARCELONA HOME COMPLETELY UPDATED! WELCOMING COURTYARD, 2-STORY FOYER OPENS TO SPACIOUS LIVING ROOM WITH CURVED ARCHES TO SEPARATE DINING ROOM.
Results within 1 mile of Willowbrook
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 07:17am
6 Units Available
The Hinsdale Apartment Homes
301 W 59th St, Burr Ridge, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,185
610 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
904 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
To help prevent the spread of COVID-19, our offices are temporarily closed to in-person visits, however, you may communicate via email or phone during regular business hours. Helping you find the perfect home remains our priority.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
434 Mcdaniels Circle
434 Mc Daniels Circle, Clarendon Hills, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,650
1163 sqft
VACANT Beautiful 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath condo with Hardwood Floors, gas fireplace and Balcony. Freshly painted and new carpeting! Open floor plan with sunny southern exposure. Open living room/dining room.

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Ashford of Westmont
1 Unit Available
1116 Ashford Ln
1116 Ashford Lane, Westmont, IL
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
This beautiful and completely upgraded single family house is located Ashford community in the best Hinsdale Central Hugh school district. 2 car attached garage. First floor has hardwood throughout.

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Ashford of Westmont
1 Unit Available
224 Heath Place
224 Heath Place, Westmont, IL
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
1880 sqft
Great location! Hinsdale Central High School! Specious and bright 4 bedrooms, 2.1 baths! Stainless steel appliances. Hardwood flooring thru out first floor and newer carpeting in second floor! new updated Kitchen and bathrooms.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
5524 South Quincy Street
5524 South Quincy Street, DuPage County, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
1805 sqft
Move in ready Ranch style home for Rent. JUNE IS FREE! Located in Hinsdale Central HS Dist; Features 3 Bed/2 Baths; Large Open floor plan with updated kitchen and eating area; SS Appliances; Large FR with wood burning Fireplc; Large LR.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
5649 South Oak Street
5649 South Oak Street, Hinsdale, IL
6 Bedrooms
$7,000
4218 sqft
LUXURY ABOUNDS IN THIS FRENCH PROVINCIAL 6 BED 7.1 BATH HOME.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
8915 SKYLINE Drive
8915 Skyline Drive, DuPage County, IL
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
3218 sqft
Stunning stone-front 2-story SFH in Hinsdale South HS district. Close to I-55 and I-294 express ways. Spacious kitchen with 42" cabinets, stainless appliances (two ovens) and granite counter/island.

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Hinsbrook
1 Unit Available
401 70th Street
401 70th Street, Darien, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1128 sqft
Check out this meticulously maintained house close to everything. Kitchen completely redone (floor, cabinets and granite counter tops, SS appliances, and more) and whole house painted in 2017.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
437 Commons Circle
437 Commons Circle, Clarendon Hills, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1100 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 437 Commons Circle in Clarendon Hills. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
121 68th Street
121 68th Street, Darien, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1386 sqft
Darien is a nice place to live, especially when one has an opportunity to rent this three bedroom,two bath Cape Cod with a basement, one and a half car garage, with a driveway that can easily accommodate four automobiles.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
111 Byrd Court
111 Byrd Court, Clarendon Hills, IL
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1575 sqft
This home will be available on June 1st. Currently tenant-occupied. Tastefully remodeled rental home on a quiet street close to town.

1 of 25

Last updated March 12 at 05:00am
1 Unit Available
5804 South BODIN Street
5804 S Bodin St, DuPage County, IL
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
2214 sqft
EXCEPTIONAL VACATION EVERYDAY LIFESTYLE WITH RUTH LAKE WATERFRONT OVERLOOKING THE PRIVATE GOLF CLUB! THIS DRESSLER BUILT RANCH W/WALK-OUT BASEMENT OFFERS MUCH NEW--CARPETING, PAINT, APPLIANCES! THERE IS EASY ENTERTAINING WITH LARGE OPEN LIVING
Results within 5 miles of Willowbrook
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
12 Units Available
Westmont Village
6715 Lakeshore Dr, Westmont, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,128
872 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,306
1103 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,524
1327 sqft
**Now open by appointment! Contact us today to schedule an in-person, self-guided or virtual leasing tour.**Conveniently located in the charming western suburbs of Chicago, Westmont Village offers 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments in Westmont, Illinois.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
10 Units Available
Prentiss Creek
2110 Prentiss Dr, Downers Grove, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,002
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,167
1100 sqft
*At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 07:12am
27 Units Available
Brook Hill
201 W Oakley Dr, Westmont, IL
1 Bedroom
$989
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1149 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
1460 sqft
Near Butterfield Country Club. Also close to Oakbrook Mall and Westmont Station. Apartments boast private entrances, modern kitchens, large bedrooms and private patios or balconies. On-site business center, bark park, fitness center and tennis courts.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 06:16am
$
47 Units Available
Uptown La Grange
31 East Ogden, La Grange, IL
Studio
$1,498
588 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,683
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,418
1274 sqft
Gordon Park and the Trader Joe's shopping center are just steps from this property. The smoke-free community features a yoga studio, electric car charging and swimming pool. Apartments feature walk-in closets and in-unit laundry.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 06:16am
14 Units Available
Maple and Main
1010 Maple Ave, Downers Grove, IL
Studio
$1,633
583 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,825
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Excellent location close to shops, restaurants, and entertainment. Units feature private balconies, kitchen pantries, and dishwasher. Community has yoga lawn, private storage, pet spa, and fitness club.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
11 Units Available
Regency Place
2003 S Meyers Rd, Oakbrook Terrace, IL
1 Bedroom
$2,060
943 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,194
1357 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,035
1674 sqft
APARTMENTS OPEN TODAY FOR VIRTUAL TOURS! Regency Place offers the most luxurious 1, 2 & 3 bed apartment homes in the suburbs. Kitchens include granite countertops, cherry cabinetry, stainless steel appliances & designer pendant lighting.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 09:12am
1 Unit Available
717 Rogers St - 717-2D
717 Rogers St, Downers Grove, IL
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
1262 sqft
Fully furnished short or long term rental. Modern open unit, contemporary kitchen with island, white quartz counters and pantry In unit storage and storage locker in garage. Master suite with walk in closet and luxury en suite bath.

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
25 2nd Street
25 2nd Street, Downers Grove, IL
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
1300 sqft
Not often does a home this charming with a front porch and swing in north Downers Grove become available. Completely renovated Sears Home in prime walk to train location! ~ 2019 - New kitchen and new furnace. 2018 ~ 2 new baths ~ New hardwood floors.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
13 South Waiola Avenue
13 South Waiola Avenue, La Grange, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1400 sqft
A fantastic rental opportunity just 1/2 block to Stone Ave Metra Station. Parking, and laundry on-site. Three finished levels. Gorgeous kitchen with dishwasher, stainless appliances, washer and dryer, and ceramic tile.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Willowbrook, IL

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Willowbrook renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

