All apartments in Willowbrook
Find more places like 6340 AMERICANA Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Willowbrook, IL
/
6340 AMERICANA Drive
Last updated July 15 2020 at 5:46 AM

6340 AMERICANA Drive

6340 Americana Drive · (630) 202-5260
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Willowbrook
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

6340 Americana Drive, Willowbrook, IL 60527

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1122 · Avail. now

$1,600

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1100 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
elevator
game room
parking
playground
pool
garage
lobby
sauna
tennis court
THIS IS YOUR OPPORTUNITY TO LIVE IN ONE OF THE MOST SOUGHT AFTER COMPLEXES IN THE WEST SUBURBS. 2-BDRM 2-FULL BATH CONDO IN FABULOUS LAKE HINSDALE TOWER. This unit is stunning and impeccably maintained. New kitchen cabinets, granite counter tops, flooring, and fixtures (2014). New HVAC system, a $7,000 upgrade (2019), New Oven/Range and Dishwasher (2018), New garbage disposal (2020), updated bathrooms and flooring..the list is endless. Beautiful views from your huge 11th floor balcony. Plus this is an end unit offering a FULL SIZE in-unit washer and dryer. Garage Parking. The list of amenities is amazing...gorgeous in-ground pool with grassy area and patio tables, tennis court, newly renovated playground, male and female work-out areas complete w/sauna and showers , game room, clubhouse available to host your family events, storage locker. School and Pace buses to the lobby doors. Best of all this is the west suburbs most PERFECT LOCATION. Oak Brook, Yorktown, Burr Ridge and Willowbrook Malls just minutes away. Easy access to all local x-ways. Short distance to commuter train. Highly acclaimed school district. A PERFECT 10!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6340 AMERICANA Drive have any available units?
6340 AMERICANA Drive has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 6340 AMERICANA Drive have?
Some of 6340 AMERICANA Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6340 AMERICANA Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6340 AMERICANA Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6340 AMERICANA Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6340 AMERICANA Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Willowbrook.
Does 6340 AMERICANA Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6340 AMERICANA Drive offers parking.
Does 6340 AMERICANA Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6340 AMERICANA Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6340 AMERICANA Drive have a pool?
Yes, 6340 AMERICANA Drive has a pool.
Does 6340 AMERICANA Drive have accessible units?
No, 6340 AMERICANA Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6340 AMERICANA Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6340 AMERICANA Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 6340 AMERICANA Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6340 AMERICANA Drive has units with air conditioning.
Interested in 6340 AMERICANA Drive?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

TGM Willowbrook
6060 Laurel Lane
Willowbrook, IL 60527

Similar Pages

Willowbrook 1 BedroomsWillowbrook 2 Bedrooms
Willowbrook Apartments with ParkingWillowbrook Apartments with Pools
Willowbrook Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chicago, ILNaperville, ILAurora, ILEvanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, ILLombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILDes Plaines, ILPalatine, IL
Bolingbrook, ILElgin, ILDowners Grove, ILGlenview, ILElmhurst, ILSt. Charles, ILBroadview, ILOakbrook Terrace, ILNorridge, ILBerwyn, ILDarien, ILStreamwood, IL
Forest Park, ILRiverdale, ILClarendon Hills, ILNiles, ILSchiller Park, ILMidlothian, ILBartlett, ILLincolnwood, ILEvergreen Park, ILMorton Grove, ILHinsdale, ILSouth Holland, IL

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity