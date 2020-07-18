6340 AMERICANA Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse elevator game room parking playground pool garage lobby sauna tennis court

THIS IS YOUR OPPORTUNITY TO LIVE IN ONE OF THE MOST SOUGHT AFTER COMPLEXES IN THE WEST SUBURBS. 2-BDRM 2-FULL BATH CONDO IN FABULOUS LAKE HINSDALE TOWER. This unit is stunning and impeccably maintained. New kitchen cabinets, granite counter tops, flooring, and fixtures (2014). New HVAC system, a $7,000 upgrade (2019), New Oven/Range and Dishwasher (2018), New garbage disposal (2020), updated bathrooms and flooring..the list is endless. Beautiful views from your huge 11th floor balcony. Plus this is an end unit offering a FULL SIZE in-unit washer and dryer. Garage Parking. The list of amenities is amazing...gorgeous in-ground pool with grassy area and patio tables, tennis court, newly renovated playground, male and female work-out areas complete w/sauna and showers , game room, clubhouse available to host your family events, storage locker. School and Pace buses to the lobby doors. Best of all this is the west suburbs most PERFECT LOCATION. Oak Brook, Yorktown, Burr Ridge and Willowbrook Malls just minutes away. Easy access to all local x-ways. Short distance to commuter train. Highly acclaimed school district. A PERFECT 10!