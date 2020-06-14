135 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Wheeling, IL
Looking to hit the big time? Fame may come naturally to residents of Wheeling, Illinois. Just outside of Chicago, this town is the birth place of a few show biz types, such as John Francis Daley (Bones, Freaks and Geeks).
Located 23 miles northwest of the famed Chicago Loop, Wheeling, IL is one of dozens of small suburbs you may have noticed outside the Windy City. With an estimated population of roughly 38,000 people, this village may attract you if you're tired of the high costs and dense population of Chicago. While residents don't have all of the benefits of city living, you may find that the low rental rates are worth sacrificing midnight takeout from the Chinese restaurant down the block.
Finding an apartment in Wheeling that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.
While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.
If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.