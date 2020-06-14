80 Apartments for rent in Wheeling, IL with gym
Looking to hit the big time? Fame may come naturally to residents of Wheeling, Illinois. Just outside of Chicago, this town is the birth place of a few show biz types, such as John Francis Daley (Bones, Freaks and Geeks).
Located 23 miles northwest of the famed Chicago Loop, Wheeling, IL is one of dozens of small suburbs you may have noticed outside the Windy City. With an estimated population of roughly 38,000 people, this village may attract you if you're tired of the high costs and dense population of Chicago. While residents don't have all of the benefits of city living, you may find that the low rental rates are worth sacrificing midnight takeout from the Chinese restaurant down the block.
Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Wheeling renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.
Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.
Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.
If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.
Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!
Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.