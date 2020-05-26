1410 49th Court South

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage internet access

Move-in ready - Executive care free living in this stunning & sophisticated end unit Townhome in prestigious Western Springs Commonwealth community. New carpet throughout and freshly painted. Large open living space w/ double gas log fireplace between living room and family room, formal dining room, bright eat-in kitchen with SS appliances, sliding door opens to private patio and private rear yard overlooking wooded Flagg Creek. Rare full hardwood floor finished basement and oversized 2-car attached garage. Owner paid HOA dues includes leaf/ lawn care, and snow removal. Easy access to expressways to both airports and downtown Chicago. Walk to train, minutes from downtown Hinsdale and Oak Brook's world class shopping, dining, and entertainment. Master Bedroom suite with gas log fireplace & large walk-in closet, in suite double sink bathroom, with bath tub, custom large walk in shower, skylight, and private commode. Open loft space for office or study area. Wired for security system. Built-in internet capable TV in family room. Newer SS appliances, dishwasher & disposal, newer high efficiency AC/gas furnace/electric air cleaner/ humidifier /water heater/water circulator, and laundry room with tub.