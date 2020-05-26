All apartments in Western Springs
1410 49th Court South
1410 49th Court South

1410 49th Pl South · (847) 877-9881
Location

1410 49th Pl South, Western Springs, IL 60558
Commonwealth

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,400

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2200 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
internet access
Move-in ready - Executive care free living in this stunning & sophisticated end unit Townhome in prestigious Western Springs Commonwealth community. New carpet throughout and freshly painted. Large open living space w/ double gas log fireplace between living room and family room, formal dining room, bright eat-in kitchen with SS appliances, sliding door opens to private patio and private rear yard overlooking wooded Flagg Creek. Rare full hardwood floor finished basement and oversized 2-car attached garage. Owner paid HOA dues includes leaf/ lawn care, and snow removal. Easy access to expressways to both airports and downtown Chicago. Walk to train, minutes from downtown Hinsdale and Oak Brook's world class shopping, dining, and entertainment. Master Bedroom suite with gas log fireplace & large walk-in closet, in suite double sink bathroom, with bath tub, custom large walk in shower, skylight, and private commode. Open loft space for office or study area. Wired for security system. Built-in internet capable TV in family room. Newer SS appliances, dishwasher & disposal, newer high efficiency AC/gas furnace/electric air cleaner/ humidifier /water heater/water circulator, and laundry room with tub.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1410 49th Court South have any available units?
1410 49th Court South has a unit available for $3,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1410 49th Court South have?
Some of 1410 49th Court South's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1410 49th Court South currently offering any rent specials?
1410 49th Court South isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1410 49th Court South pet-friendly?
No, 1410 49th Court South is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Western Springs.
Does 1410 49th Court South offer parking?
Yes, 1410 49th Court South does offer parking.
Does 1410 49th Court South have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1410 49th Court South offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1410 49th Court South have a pool?
No, 1410 49th Court South does not have a pool.
Does 1410 49th Court South have accessible units?
No, 1410 49th Court South does not have accessible units.
Does 1410 49th Court South have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1410 49th Court South has units with dishwashers.
Does 1410 49th Court South have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1410 49th Court South has units with air conditioning.
