3 bedroom apartments
59 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in West Dundee, IL
26 Units Available
Villages at Canterfield
50 Canterfield Pkwy W, West Dundee, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,539
1384 sqft
Is your ideal home modern, brimming with upscale details, and close to everywhere you want to be? The Villages at Canterfield offers a one-of-a-kind chance to enjoy the finer things in life in a community built around your desires.
43 Units Available
Springs at Canterfield
1900 Canterfield Pkwy W, West Dundee, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,781
1382 sqft
Set on verdant wooded grounds under sprawling blue skies, Springs at Canterfield is your ticket to luxury. Our garden-inspired community features studio, one, two, and three bedroom townhome-style apartments for rent in West Dundee, Illinois.
1 Unit Available
430 CAVALIER Court
430 Cavalier Court, West Dundee, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1360 sqft
Vacant and ready for showings! West Dundee Townhome! 3 bedroom + 1.5 bath. Full finished basement! Main level features living room with bay window. Large kitchen with great cabinet space. Second level includes perfectly sized bedrooms.
1 Unit Available
2649 Carrington Drive
2649 Carrington Drive, West Dundee, IL
**A FANTASTIC RENTAL OPPORTUNITY** Living is easy in this light and bright 4-bedroom home with over 3,100 square feet and is located in the lovely Carrington Reserve subdivision.
1 Unit Available
603 Oregon Avenue
603 Oregon Avenue, West Dundee, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
2040 sqft
Completely gutted and remodeled in 2008. 3 bedrooms 2.1 baths Beautiful open kitchen w/granite counter tops, large master suite w/vaulted ceilings and deck. Big deck off back and front porch NO PETS don't ask
Results within 1 mile of West Dundee
1 Unit Available
250 Spring Point Drive
250 Spring Point Drive, Carpentersville, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1336 sqft
Don't miss this 3 bedroom 1.1 bath Townhome surrounded by forest preserve. Great 2 story entry with nice open floor plan . Living room has wood burning fireplace with french doors leading to outdoor patio.
Results within 5 miles of West Dundee
1 Unit Available
544 N Aldine Avenue
544 North Aldine Avenue, Elgin, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,785
1609 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
Winding Creek of Algonquin
1 Unit Available
2708 Bay View Circle
2708 Bay View Circle, Algonquin, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1873 sqft
2708 Bay View Circle Available 07/01/20 Beautiful End Unit - DESIRABLE CREEKSIDE MEADOWS SUBDIVISION. HOME FEATURES NEARLY 1900 SQ FT OF LIVING SPACE AND 3 BEDROOMS, 2.
1 Unit Available
180 Goldenrod Dr.
180 Goldenrod Dr, Elgin, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
1756 sqft
Beautiful 3 Bedroom, 2 1/2 Bath in Elgin! Brand New! - This BRAND NEW Townhome is located on the far west side of Elgin and was completed in March of 2019. This gorgeous tri-level townhome has 3-bedrooms, 2-full baths and double car garage.
1 Unit Available
329 Tulsa Avenue
329 Tulsa Avenue, Carpentersville, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1366 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
1 Unit Available
369 Evergreen Circle
369 Evergreen Circle, Gilberts, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1520 sqft
You'll love the closet organizer's here. Master bath has seperate shower, clean unit, 6 panel doors, cherry kitchen cabinets, appliances. water is included in rent..
1 Unit Available
176 Goldenrod Drive
176 Goldenrod Dr, Elgin, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,975
1758 sqft
Shows like a model. Open concept kitchen features a large island, extra counter space, designer cabinets, pantry, and stainless steel appliances! Kitchen island overlooks spacious great room.
Prestwicke
1 Unit Available
6 Queensbury Court
6 Queensbury Court, Algonquin, IL
Super Rental! Desirable Open Floorplan. Dramatic 2-Story Foyer and 9' ceilings. Gorgeous newer kitchen with granite countertops, stone & glass backsplash, stainless steel appliances, island and pantry.
1 Unit Available
359 South Bateman Circle
359 Bateman Circle, Barrington Hills, IL
Spectacular Colonial Estate rental (avail. July 1, 2020) in prestigious Barrington Hills on 5.
Big Sky
1 Unit Available
1125 Heavens Gate
1125 Heavens Gate, Lake in the Hills, IL
Amazing 5 bedroom, 3 bathroom house in Lake in the Hills. Amenities included: central air, central heat, deck, dishwasher, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliance, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, storage, laundry in building, and yard.
Southwest Elgin
1 Unit Available
425 Morgan Street
425 Morgan Street, Elgin, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1560 sqft
Remodeled in 2020 - new refrigerator, stove, kitchen cabinets, bathroom, furnace, water heater, and laundry room. New Central AC coming in the Spring! Very large unit - 3 bedrooms plus 2 separate living areas - 1,560 square feet.
Northeast Elgin
1 Unit Available
472 North Spring Street
472 North Spring Street, Elgin, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1250 sqft
Completely remodeled 3 bedroom apartment in Elgin historic district - second floor of 2-flat. New kitchen and bathroom with new cabinets, appliances, flooring, and granite countertops.
Southwest Elgin
1 Unit Available
365 Vandalia Street
365 Vandalia Street, Elgin, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
1292 sqft
Great opportunity to rent this charming cape cod home in excellent condition! Beautifully arched doorway leads into living room with 9' ceilings, wood-burning fireplace and hardwood flooring.
High Hill Farms
1 Unit Available
505 West Parkview Terrace
505 Parkview Terrace West, Algonquin, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1700 sqft
3 bedroom Split level with sub basement (finished). Family room w/fireplace, nice size deck, all appliances.
1 Unit Available
1204 FREDERICK Court
1204 Frederick Court, Elgin, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
2421 sqft
GREAT NORTH AND EAST SIDE LOCATION NEAR RTE 59 AT SHOE FACTORY RD! LOFT PLUS 3 BEDROOMS AND AN OFFICE/GUESTROOM IN LOWER LEVEL WITH A 3RD FULL SHOWER BATHROOM INCLUDING A SAUNA! GREAT FLOOR PLAN WITH FINISHED BASEMENT! SPACIOUS KITCHEN WITH PANTRY
1 Unit Available
706 Jackson Avenue
706 Jackson Avenue, Carpentersville, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,335
1000 sqft
LIMITED OFFER: **1/2 MONTH OFF BONUS TO THE TENANT IN MONTH TWO, IF THEY ARE APPROVED AND MOVE IN BY 4/30/20**Updated Ranch home. Kitchen has hardwood floors, granite counters, and newer appliances.
Creekside of Algonquin-The Glens
1 Unit Available
580 Brookside Avenue
580 Brookside Avenue, Algonquin, IL
This large 2 Story Home has 5 Bedrooms and 3.5 Bathrooms with a Full Finished Basement. Home has a 2 Car, Side Garage with Large Driveway.
1 Unit Available
1278 Blackhawk Drive
1278 Blackhawk Drive, Elgin, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1200 sqft
This charming home allows a convenient location to both the commercial world with quick access to I-90 and the natural world with Trout Park and the Voyageur Landing Forest Preserve.
Grant Park
1 Unit Available
908 High Street
908 High Street, Elgin, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1100 sqft
This meticulously maintained single family home needs a new tenant! Quiet West side neighborhood is perfect for a Judson or ECC student! Large eat in kitchen. Hardwood floors in living room and master bedroom.
