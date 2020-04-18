750 Court of Birch, Unit 5

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly courtyard on-site laundry parking

2 Bedroom Top Floor Condo for Rent! Available Immediately!!



https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=Pqb1PBug7iZ



Clean 2-bedroom top floor condo available for rent immediately. A sizeable galley style kitchen greets you through the front entrance of the condo. The family room is enormous and fills with natural light through the large sliding doors, leading to the private balcony overlooking the large courtyard. Both bedrooms rest in the back of the unit and both are spacious.



School Data

Elementary: Hawthorn (South) (73)

Junior High: Hawthorn South (73)

High School: Adlai E Stevenson (125)



Available immediately. No Pets. 12-month lease agreement required.