Last updated June 17 2020 at 8:54 PM

750 Court of Birch, Unit 5

750 Court of Birch · No Longer Available
Location

750 Court of Birch, Vernon Hills, IL 60061

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
on-site laundry
parking
2 Bedroom Top Floor Condo for Rent! Available Immediately!!

CLICK THE LINK BELOW TO VIEW OUR 360° 3D TOUR ONLINE NOW!!
https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=Pqb1PBug7iZ

Clean 2-bedroom top floor condo available for rent immediately. A sizeable galley style kitchen greets you through the front entrance of the condo. The family room is enormous and fills with natural light through the large sliding doors, leading to the private balcony overlooking the large courtyard. Both bedrooms rest in the back of the unit and both are spacious.

School Data
Elementary: Hawthorn (South) (73)
Junior High: Hawthorn South (73)
High School: Adlai E Stevenson (125)

Available immediately. No Pets. 12-month lease agreement required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 750 Court of Birch, Unit 5 have any available units?
750 Court of Birch, Unit 5 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Vernon Hills, IL.
How much is rent in Vernon Hills, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Vernon Hills Rent Report.
What amenities does 750 Court of Birch, Unit 5 have?
Some of 750 Court of Birch, Unit 5's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 750 Court of Birch, Unit 5 currently offering any rent specials?
750 Court of Birch, Unit 5 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 750 Court of Birch, Unit 5 pet-friendly?
Yes, 750 Court of Birch, Unit 5 is pet friendly.
Does 750 Court of Birch, Unit 5 offer parking?
Yes, 750 Court of Birch, Unit 5 does offer parking.
Does 750 Court of Birch, Unit 5 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 750 Court of Birch, Unit 5 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 750 Court of Birch, Unit 5 have a pool?
No, 750 Court of Birch, Unit 5 does not have a pool.
Does 750 Court of Birch, Unit 5 have accessible units?
No, 750 Court of Birch, Unit 5 does not have accessible units.
Does 750 Court of Birch, Unit 5 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 750 Court of Birch, Unit 5 has units with dishwashers.
