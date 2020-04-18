2 Bedroom Top Floor Condo for Rent! Available Immediately!!
CLICK THE LINK BELOW TO VIEW OUR 360° 3D TOUR ONLINE NOW!! https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=Pqb1PBug7iZ
Clean 2-bedroom top floor condo available for rent immediately. A sizeable galley style kitchen greets you through the front entrance of the condo. The family room is enormous and fills with natural light through the large sliding doors, leading to the private balcony overlooking the large courtyard. Both bedrooms rest in the back of the unit and both are spacious.
School Data Elementary: Hawthorn (South) (73) Junior High: Hawthorn South (73) High School: Adlai E Stevenson (125)
Available immediately. No Pets. 12-month lease agreement required.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 750 Court of Birch, Unit 5 have any available units?
750 Court of Birch, Unit 5 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Vernon Hills, IL.