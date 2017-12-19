425 Benjamin Drive

Amenities
2 Bedroom 2 Bath condo. Kitchen features 42" Maple cabinets, granite counters, new SS refrigerator. Radiant Heat. In unit Washer/ Dryer. Master Suite with Double closets and master bath with dual vanity and separate tub and shower. Huge Balcony facing forest preserve. Club & Exercise Rm. Includes 1 indoor parking space with additional storage locker. Miles of trails and river walk right outside your door. Unbeatable location close to new shops, restaurants, entertainment. Camera security building. Stevenson H.S.!!