Vernon Hills, IL
425 Benjamin Drive
Last updated June 11 2020 at 11:24 PM

425 Benjamin Drive

425 Benjamin Drive · (847) 751-0060
Location

425 Benjamin Drive, Vernon Hills, IL 60061

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 205 · Avail. now

$1,950

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1501 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
gym
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
parking
garage
2 Bedroom 2 Bath condo. Kitchen features 42" Maple cabinets, granite counters, new SS refrigerator. Radiant Heat. In unit Washer/ Dryer. Master Suite with Double closets and master bath with dual vanity and separate tub and shower. Huge Balcony facing forest preserve. Club & Exercise Rm. Includes 1 indoor parking space with additional storage locker. Miles of trails and river walk right outside your door. Unbeatable location close to new shops, restaurants, entertainment. Camera security building. Stevenson H.S.!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 425 Benjamin Drive have any available units?
425 Benjamin Drive has a unit available for $1,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Vernon Hills, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Vernon Hills Rent Report.
What amenities does 425 Benjamin Drive have?
Some of 425 Benjamin Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 425 Benjamin Drive currently offering any rent specials?
425 Benjamin Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 425 Benjamin Drive pet-friendly?
No, 425 Benjamin Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Vernon Hills.
Does 425 Benjamin Drive offer parking?
Yes, 425 Benjamin Drive does offer parking.
Does 425 Benjamin Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 425 Benjamin Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 425 Benjamin Drive have a pool?
No, 425 Benjamin Drive does not have a pool.
Does 425 Benjamin Drive have accessible units?
No, 425 Benjamin Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 425 Benjamin Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 425 Benjamin Drive has units with dishwashers.
