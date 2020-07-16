All apartments in Vernon Hills
Find more places like 360 Washington Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Vernon Hills, IL
/
360 Washington Court
Last updated July 7 2020 at 12:24 PM

360 Washington Court

360 Washington Court · (847) 800-7418
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Vernon Hills
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

360 Washington Court, Vernon Hills, IL 60061

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,575

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1025 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
RENTAL TOWNHOME: Available August 1st! Two-bedroom, two-story townhome with a private entrance in New Century Town of Vernon Hills. Foyer opens to large living and dining room with neutral carpet and decor. Dining room has sliding doors leading to the front patio. Kitchen off the dining room with ceramic tile flooring, has great cabinet and counter space, a contemporary backsplash, and all appliances are included. Guest bath on first floor. The second level has two bedrooms with neutral carpet and decor, and a full bath. The large master bedroom boasts two closets for storage. A second bedroom has a wall closet. Second floor laundry with a full size washer and dryer. Attached garage with extra storage. Great community with pool and playgrounds. Close to Metra station, library, parks, aquatic center, and shopping and restaurants. Highly-rated schools! Tenant pays all utilities. Application fee, credit report (680+), background check are required. Non-smokers. No pets. Minimum 1-year lease.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 360 Washington Court have any available units?
360 Washington Court has a unit available for $1,575 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Vernon Hills, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Vernon Hills Rent Report.
What amenities does 360 Washington Court have?
Some of 360 Washington Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 360 Washington Court currently offering any rent specials?
360 Washington Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 360 Washington Court pet-friendly?
No, 360 Washington Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Vernon Hills.
Does 360 Washington Court offer parking?
Yes, 360 Washington Court offers parking.
Does 360 Washington Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 360 Washington Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 360 Washington Court have a pool?
Yes, 360 Washington Court has a pool.
Does 360 Washington Court have accessible units?
No, 360 Washington Court does not have accessible units.
Does 360 Washington Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 360 Washington Court has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 360 Washington Court?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Atworth at Mellody Farm
1111 N Milwaukee Ave
Vernon Hills, IL 60061
Emerald Pointe Apartments
695 Westmoreland Dr
Vernon Hills, IL 60061
The MilTon Luxury Apartments
1155 Museum Blvd
Vernon Hills, IL 60061

Similar Pages

Vernon Hills 1 BedroomsVernon Hills 2 Bedrooms
Vernon Hills Apartments with BalconiesVernon Hills Apartments with Parking
Vernon Hills Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chicago, ILEvanston, ILWaukegan, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, ILLombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILKenosha, WIDes Plaines, ILPalatine, IL
Elgin, ILDowners Grove, ILGlenview, ILElmhurst, ILSt. Charles, ILGlendale Heights, ILWheeling, ILPark Ridge, ILNorthbrook, ILElk Grove Village, ILBloomingdale, ILSkokie, IL
Gurnee, ILAlgonquin, ILHoffman Estates, ILWestmont, ILRolling Meadows, ILCrystal Lake, ILHanover Park, ILDeerfield, ILWilmette, ILMaywood, ILRoselle, ILSouth Elgin, IL

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity