360 Washington Court

RENTAL TOWNHOME: Available August 1st! Two-bedroom, two-story townhome with a private entrance in New Century Town of Vernon Hills. Foyer opens to large living and dining room with neutral carpet and decor. Dining room has sliding doors leading to the front patio. Kitchen off the dining room with ceramic tile flooring, has great cabinet and counter space, a contemporary backsplash, and all appliances are included. Guest bath on first floor. The second level has two bedrooms with neutral carpet and decor, and a full bath. The large master bedroom boasts two closets for storage. A second bedroom has a wall closet. Second floor laundry with a full size washer and dryer. Attached garage with extra storage. Great community with pool and playgrounds. Close to Metra station, library, parks, aquatic center, and shopping and restaurants. Highly-rated schools! Tenant pays all utilities. Application fee, credit report (680+), background check are required. Non-smokers. No pets. Minimum 1-year lease.