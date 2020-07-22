Apartment List
Last updated July 22 2020

63 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Tinley Park, IL

Looking for 3 bedroom apartments in Tinley Park provides more space for multiple roommates sharing costs, or a family looking to settle in. Look for apartments that fit your li... Read Guide >

Last updated July 23
1 Unit Available
Oak Court
17921 66th Court
17921 66th Court, Tinley Park, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1400 sqft
A nice single family home in a perfect kid-friendly neighborhood that's so affordable! You'll have your own updated kitchen, laundry room, two car garage and backyard! Owner needs a minimum of one year lease.
Results within 1 mile of Tinley Park

Last updated July 23
1 Unit Available
136 Oriole Road
136 Oriole Road, Matteson, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,845
1500 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

Last updated July 22
1 Unit Available
9438 Rich Lane
9438 Rich Ln, Orland Park, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1841 sqft
9438 Rich Lane - Property Id: 85160 Available for rent or lease to own. Beautiful two story with 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths.
Results within 5 miles of Tinley Park
Last updated July 23
$
12 Units Available
Residences of Orland Park Crossing
9510 140th St, Orland Park, IL
3 Bedrooms
$3,099
1838 sqft
Apartments range from traditional units in four-story buildings to charming townhomes or row home designs complete with attached garages. Moments from La Grange Road and Southwest Hwy.

Last updated July 23
1 Unit Available
Lakewood Estates
22928 East Drive
22928 East Drive, Richton Park, IL
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

Last updated July 23
1 Unit Available
Apple Tree of Hazelcrest
17312 Peach Grove Lane
17312 Peach Grove Lane, Hazel Crest, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,745
1034 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

Last updated July 23
1 Unit Available
Newbury Estates
908 Willow Road
908 Willow Road, Matteson, IL
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

Last updated July 23
1 Unit Available
18729 South Mill Creek Drive
18729 S Mill Creek Dr, Mokena, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
2406 sqft
Large updated 3 bedroom townhouse features open floor plan, recently refinished hardwood floors, new carpeting, new light fixtures, white kitchen cabinets with granite counter tops, new stainless steel appliance package, large master suite with

Last updated July 22
1 Unit Available
Country Club Hills
4543 Windsor Lane
4543 Windsor Lane, Country Club Hills, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,975
1375 sqft
Adorable Rehabbed 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Townhouse - Squeaky clean, well-maintained two-story, 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath townhouse. Over-sized living room. Separate dining room area. Master bedroom super large.Attached one car garage.

Last updated July 22
1 Unit Available
4619 Jefferson
4619 Jefferson Drive, Richton Park, IL
4 bed 2.5 Bath House in Richton Park - Any person 18 and over must complete an online application. The application fee is $45 and non-refundable. The application CANNOT be forwarded. Each applicant needs their own email address.

Last updated July 22
1 Unit Available
Richton Hills
4140 Birchwood Ave
4140 Birchwood Rd, Richton Park, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1000 sqft
COMING SOON IN JUNE! BEAUTIFUL, UPDATED RANCH HOME!!!! - COMING SOON IN JUNE! To Schedule Click Link: https://blueprint-investments.youcanbook.me For Questions: Call or Text 312-260-9903 4140 Birchwood Ave.

Last updated July 22
1 Unit Available
Canterbury
3304 W. 163rd Street
3304 163rd Street, Markham, IL
Large 5 bedroom, 1.5 bath homebr 2 1/2 car garagebr Close to the expressway and shoppingbr Rent is $1,500 plus a security deposit of $1,500br 4 or 5 bedroom voucher welcomeiP

Last updated July 23
1 Unit Available
Pottowatomie Hills
17401 Longfellow Avenue
17401 Longfellow Avenue, Hazel Crest, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1050 sqft
Fully rehabbed, new driveway. Available by September 1, 2020

Last updated July 23
1 Unit Available
Hazelcrest Highland
3314 Birchwood Drive
3314 Birchwood Dr, Hazel Crest, IL
BEAUTIFUL MODERN AND UPDATED 4 BED 2 BATH HOUSE IN HAZEL CREST! THIS HOUSE BOASTS DARK CHERRY WOOD FLOORING, SPACIOUS OPEN LIVING ROOM AND DINING ROOM COMBO.

Last updated July 23
1 Unit Available
4135 193rd Street
4135 193rd Street, Country Club Hills, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1400 sqft
Looking to lease a spacious condo in Tierra Grande Courts Condominium? Look no more! This condo features 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, spacious eat-in kitchen with appliances, living room dining room combo, central air, full size washer & dryer in

Last updated July 23
1 Unit Available
Frankfort Square
7628 West Royce Court
7628 West Royce Court, Frankfort Square, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,799
1061 sqft
YOU WILL LOVE THE OPEN AND AIRY FEELING OF THIS HOME. IT IS COMPLETELY UPDATED WITH NEW APPLIANCES, FLOORING, BATH AND FRESH PAINT!

Last updated July 23
1 Unit Available
830 Princeton Avenue
830 Princeton Avenue, Matteson, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1000 sqft
The property was recently rehabbed with a new furnace, new appliances, new kitchen cabinets. Hardwood floor and new carpet. Located in a very quiet subdivision near RT 30 and Central. No neighbors behind you.

Last updated July 23
1 Unit Available
Canterbury
3016 Sherwood Avenue
3016 Sherwood Avenue, Markham, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1048 sqft
Rent to Own Opportunity!! This is home offers a Wonderfully large fenced in yard. Home has wonderful hardwood floors, freshly painted, has ceramic bathroom and kitchen.

Last updated July 23
1 Unit Available
Sedgwick
9931 West 143rd Place
9931 143rd Place, Orland Park, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1800 sqft
located in old orland historical district, walk to train and local establishments.

Last updated July 23
1 Unit Available
Hazelcrest Highland
3207 Oak Court
3207 Oak Court, Hazel Crest, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1393 sqft
Fully renovated 3 bed / 2 bath home located in a desirable tree-lined cul de sac neighborhood. Brand new carpet throughout with ceramic floors in kitchen and bathrooms. Updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Fresh paint throughout.

Last updated July 23
1 Unit Available
Canterbury
16229 Richmond Avenue
16229 Richmond Avenue, Markham, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,925
1050 sqft
3 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom Single Family Home for Rent in Markham! EXPERIENCE OUR 360° 3D TOUR ONLINE NOW!! https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=khj9vyup2PH This 3-bedroom ranch style home has been charmingly updated throughout the entire home.

Last updated July 23
1 Unit Available
Canterbury
3144 Stafford Drive
3144 Stafford Drive, Markham, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,925
1118 sqft
3 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom Single Family Home for Rent in Markham! EXPERIENCE OUR 360° 3D TOUR ONLINE NOW!! https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=QFnWqaFjywQ This 3-bedroom ranch style home sits on a quiet street in a peaceful neighborhood.

Last updated July 23
1 Unit Available
14535 Karlov Avenue
14535 Karlov Avenue, Midlothian, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1350 sqft
Fully renovated, freshly painted house. Stainless steel appliances. Has central air conditioning. With washer and dryer. Has finished basement and detached garage. Available immediately.

Last updated July 23
1 Unit Available
Winston Park
17787 Arlington Drive
17787 Arlington Drive, Country Club Hills, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1100 sqft
Lovely 3 Bedroom, 1 Bath Ranch with fresh paint, new floors with furnace & central air in 2012. Large Lot, concrete patio, 1 car attached garage
City Guide for Tinley Park, IL

"Illinois-i'm your boy. Flat on the prairies Soil and stone Stretching forever Taking me home." - Illinois by Dan Fogelberg

Tinley Park is a big, lovely town that serves as a suburb of Chicago. Its quite close to the windy city, but still feels like its own sleepy little village. People feel like theyre in a fairy tale when living in Tinley Park because it is designed like a large quilt of parks and subdivisions. Everything is fit tightly and neatly together like a puzzle, and the neighbors are friendly and all know each other's names. Therere parades every month of the year, and _Business Week _has voted it the best place in the country to raise kids! The schools have super high test scores all around, and there are over 30 parks for all kinds of outdoor fun and recreation. Theres also the huge, five-acre White Water Canyon Water Park, mini gold, sports leagues, a roller rink and batting cages for sporty types to indulge in. The best part, though? Its totally affordable. Happy wallet, happy resident. There are so many subdivisions that there is something in every price range, whether youre looking at new, beautiful houses by the country clubs or old, cozy homes near the historic center. New residents here report that they feel like they've just come home as soon as they arrive in Tinley Park. Maybe the next one to say that will be you! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for 3 bedroom apartments in Tinley Park, IL

Looking for 3 bedroom apartments in Tinley Park provides more space for multiple roommates sharing costs, or a family looking to settle in. Look for apartments that fit your lifestyle with proximity to green space, restaurants, entertainment, or quality schools.

Take your time when considering the layout during a tour of 3 bedroom apartments. Some bedrooms may be smaller than the others. This could work out well for roommates who want to adjust their share of the cost depending on who gets the largest and smallest bedroom. If you’re renting the entire space for yourself, make sure the rooms work well for the configuration you’re looking for, including a main bedroom, guest room, and office.

Consider the outdoor space when renting 3 bedroom apartments in Tinley Park. A larger apartment may come with both a balcony off the living room and Juliet doors in the main bedroom. A small yard out back, rooftop terrace, and other outdoor amenities may also be available.

