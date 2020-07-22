63 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Tinley Park, IL
Tinley Park is a big, lovely town that serves as a suburb of Chicago. Its quite close to the windy city, but still feels like its own sleepy little village. People feel like theyre in a fairy tale when living in Tinley Park because it is designed like a large quilt of parks and subdivisions. Everything is fit tightly and neatly together like a puzzle, and the neighbors are friendly and all know each other's names. Therere parades every month of the year, and _Business Week _has voted it the best place in the country to raise kids! The schools have super high test scores all around, and there are over 30 parks for all kinds of outdoor fun and recreation. Theres also the huge, five-acre White Water Canyon Water Park, mini gold, sports leagues, a roller rink and batting cages for sporty types to indulge in. The best part, though? Its totally affordable. Happy wallet, happy resident. There are so many subdivisions that there is something in every price range, whether youre looking at new, beautiful houses by the country clubs or old, cozy homes near the historic center. New residents here report that they feel like they've just come home as soon as they arrive in Tinley Park. Maybe the next one to say that will be you! See more
Looking for 3 bedroom apartments in Tinley Park provides more space for multiple roommates sharing costs, or a family looking to settle in. Look for apartments that fit your lifestyle with proximity to green space, restaurants, entertainment, or quality schools.
Take your time when considering the layout during a tour of 3 bedroom apartments. Some bedrooms may be smaller than the others. This could work out well for roommates who want to adjust their share of the cost depending on who gets the largest and smallest bedroom. If you’re renting the entire space for yourself, make sure the rooms work well for the configuration you’re looking for, including a main bedroom, guest room, and office.
Consider the outdoor space when renting 3 bedroom apartments in Tinley Park. A larger apartment may come with both a balcony off the living room and Juliet doors in the main bedroom. A small yard out back, rooftop terrace, and other outdoor amenities may also be available.