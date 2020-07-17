220 N Williams St

Amenities
220 Williams Street
Thornton, IL 60476
Phone# 708-895-1411
Fax# 708-895-7642
Web Site: WWW.bogsmanagement.com
Please call during Office Hours to set up appointment to view: 8:30 am to 5pm M-F and 8:30am to 1pm Saturdays
***AVAILABLE NOW***
*3 Bedroom 1 Bath Raised Ranch Sided House @ $1,250.00 Rent/Month plus $1,250.00 Security Deposit and a $40.00 Credit Application Fee/Adult
Property Features
Single-family House
3 Bedrooms Plus Bonus Room
1 Bath
Deck on Back
Large Back Yard
2.5 Car Garage
Full Basement - Unfinished
Forced Air Gas Heat
Stove, Refrigerator, Dish Washer, Washer/Dryer, Grass Cutting and Landscaping Included
Tenant Pays Utilities, Phone, Cable, and Snow Removal.
NO PETS
(RLNE1419833)