Thornton, IL
220 N Williams St
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:48 AM

220 N Williams St

220 Williams Street · (708) 895-1411
Location

220 Williams Street, Thornton, IL 60476

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed/1 Bath House-Stove,Frig,Washer/Dryer, and Grass Cutting Included @ 220 Williams St · Avail. now

$1,250

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1100 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
range
refrigerator
220 Williams Street
Thornton, IL 60476
Phone# 708-895-1411
Fax# 708-895-7642
Web Site: WWW.bogsmanagement.com
Please call during Office Hours to set up appointment to view: 8:30 am to 5pm M-F and 8:30am to 1pm Saturdays

***AVAILABLE NOW***

*3 Bedroom 1 Bath Raised Ranch Sided House @ $1,250.00 Rent/Month plus $1,250.00 Security Deposit and a $40.00 Credit Application Fee/Adult

Property Features

Single-family House
3 Bedrooms Plus Bonus Room
1 Bath
Deck on Back
Large Back Yard
2.5 Car Garage
Full Basement - Unfinished
Forced Air Gas Heat
Stove, Refrigerator, Dish Washer, Washer/Dryer, Grass Cutting and Landscaping Included
Tenant Pays Utilities, Phone, Cable, and Snow Removal.
NO PETS

No Pets Allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

