Sycamore, IL
430 Viking Drive
Last updated June 5 2020 at 4:17 AM

430 Viking Drive

430 Viking Drive · (815) 762-5226
Location

430 Viking Drive, Sycamore, IL 60178
Heron Creek

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$2,950

5 Bed · 4 Bath · 4112 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Luxury Estate in Heron Creek Country Estates of Sycamore! Exquisite 4100 sqft home with beautiful private views! Located 65 miles West of Chicago in the charming town of Sycamore. Conveniently located near grocery stores, restaurants and less than 30 minutes to Elburn Train Station. Quality custom built home with spacious rooms throughout. Vaulted entry greets you with a sitting room/office and formal dining room. First floor flex space for optional bedroom/office/music room/in-law suite, laundry room and full bath! Gourmet kitchen w/granite island, eat-in table space, custom cabinets, large pantry and stainless steel appliances. Grand 2-story height great room w/floor to ceiling brick fireplace w/loft above! Larger master suite w/dual vanity, shower and tub. All bedrooms have access to a bathroom. Home is move-in ready w/neutral paint, tile, and carpet throughout. 3+car garage allowing extra room for storage or workshop area. Private patio overlooking abundant forest preserve and lush perennials. Full basement for additional storage and plenty of room to grow! When outdoors, enjoy the walking trails, park, and scenic nature that winds throughout the subdivision. Minimum credit score 750 OR extra security deposit will be considered upon application review. Available For Sale MLS#10734888 $439,500.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 430 Viking Drive have any available units?
430 Viking Drive has a unit available for $2,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 430 Viking Drive have?
Some of 430 Viking Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 430 Viking Drive currently offering any rent specials?
430 Viking Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 430 Viking Drive pet-friendly?
No, 430 Viking Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sycamore.
Does 430 Viking Drive offer parking?
Yes, 430 Viking Drive does offer parking.
Does 430 Viking Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 430 Viking Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 430 Viking Drive have a pool?
No, 430 Viking Drive does not have a pool.
Does 430 Viking Drive have accessible units?
No, 430 Viking Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 430 Viking Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 430 Viking Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 430 Viking Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 430 Viking Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
