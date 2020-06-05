430 Viking Drive

Amenities

Luxury Estate in Heron Creek Country Estates of Sycamore! Exquisite 4100 sqft home with beautiful private views! Located 65 miles West of Chicago in the charming town of Sycamore. Conveniently located near grocery stores, restaurants and less than 30 minutes to Elburn Train Station. Quality custom built home with spacious rooms throughout. Vaulted entry greets you with a sitting room/office and formal dining room. First floor flex space for optional bedroom/office/music room/in-law suite, laundry room and full bath! Gourmet kitchen w/granite island, eat-in table space, custom cabinets, large pantry and stainless steel appliances. Grand 2-story height great room w/floor to ceiling brick fireplace w/loft above! Larger master suite w/dual vanity, shower and tub. All bedrooms have access to a bathroom. Home is move-in ready w/neutral paint, tile, and carpet throughout. 3+car garage allowing extra room for storage or workshop area. Private patio overlooking abundant forest preserve and lush perennials. Full basement for additional storage and plenty of room to grow! When outdoors, enjoy the walking trails, park, and scenic nature that winds throughout the subdivision. Minimum credit score 750 OR extra security deposit will be considered upon application review. Available For Sale MLS#10734888 $439,500.