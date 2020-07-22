11 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Sycamore, IL

Apartment List
1 of 27

Last updated July 22 at 07:08 PM
1 Unit Available
Townsend Woods
1143 Alexandria Drive
1143 Alexandria Drive, Sycamore, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1678 sqft
3-4 bedrooms, 3.5 bath, finished basement with office & storage areas.

1 of 1

Last updated July 22 at 07:08 PM
1 Unit Available
Heron Creek
2005 Frantum Road
2005 Frantum Road, Sycamore, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1600 sqft
This 3/4 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath townhouse features a den, eating area, kitchen with breakfast bar and ceramic tile surround gas fireplace. Full basement and 2 car attached garage. Newer kitchen appliances, newer a/c unit, and washer and dryer included.
Results within 5 miles of Sycamore
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
$
6 Units Available
Eco Park Apartments
1300 Eco Park Dr, DeKalb, IL
2 Bedrooms
$950
850 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
975 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Situated on Eco Park Drive, this complex offers a variety of amenities, including central air conditioning, garbage disposals, large closets, spacious kitchens, and window coverings.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
$
9 Units Available
Lincolnshire West Apartments
1307 W Lincoln Hwy, DeKalb, IL
1 Bedroom
$885
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$945
850 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,235
850 sqft
Offering one- to three-bedroom floor plans, this complex offers spacious layouts and proximity to the Huskie Bus line and the entrance to Lincolnshire West. Units include garbage disposals, large closets, eat-in kitchens, and window coverings.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
6 Units Available
Cortland Estates
230 McMillan Ct, Cortland, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
878 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,212
1121 sqft
Welcome To Cortland Estates Apartments! Cortland Estates offers two and three bedroom apartments at a reasonable price. Here at Cortland Estates, we don't just rent apartments.

1 of 9

Last updated July 22 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
316 Barberry Ct
316 Barberry Court, DeKalb, IL
2 Bedrooms
$795
900 sqft
Barberry Court Available 6/1/20, 7/1/20 & 8/1/20 2Bed/1 Bath/1 Car Garage Rent $795 Garden Level Rent $825 Upper Level with Balcony Features: Spacious Two Bedroom, One Bathroom Apartment Located in a Quiet Residential Area Top Level

1 of 7

Last updated July 22 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
318 Barberry Ct
318 Barberry Ct, DeKalb, IL
2 Bedrooms
$795
900 sqft
Rent $795 Garden Level Rent $825 Upper Level with Balcony Features: Located in a Quiet Residential Area Top Level Apartment: Personal Balcony Close to Shopping and Dining Opportunities, Next to Bicycle Path Open Floor Plan Washer and Dryer in

1 of 45

Last updated July 22 at 07:06 AM
1 Unit Available
1920 N 1st St
1920 North 1st Street, DeKalb, IL
4 Bedrooms
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$1,760
2490 sqft
Dekalb excellent location Most desired by NIU students and employers. Beautiful extra large 4/5 BDR House 1 mile to NIU on North First St. Across the church and the dog park is one minute walk.

1 of 11

Last updated July 22 at 08:41 PM
1 Unit Available
820 West Hillcrest Drive
820 West Hillcrest Drive, DeKalb, IL
2 Bedrooms
$760
1080 sqft
2 Floors of Living Space 1100 sq. ft. Townhouse Washer & Dryer in Townhouse 18 Cubic ft.

1 of 6

Last updated July 22 at 08:41 PM
1 Unit Available
826 West Hillcrest Drive
826 West Hillcrest Drive, DeKalb, IL
2 Bedrooms
$760
1000 sqft
2 Floors of Living Space 1100 sq. ft. Townhouse Washer & Dryer in Townhouse 18 Cubic ft.
Results within 10 miles of Sycamore

1 of 16

Last updated July 22 at 07:08 PM
1 Unit Available
303 MARKET Street
303 Market Street, Genoa, IL
5 Bedrooms
$2,000
2790 sqft
IMPECCABLE, LEADED ENTRY DOOR, CERAMIC ENTRY TO KITCH W/ STAINLESS STEEL APPLS, 42" CBNTS, CORIAN COUNTERS, ISL & DESK. FAM RM WIDE PLANK WOOD FLR & BRICK FP & DEN WITH FRENCH DOORS . MASTER BATH WHIRLPOOL.
City Guide for Sycamore, IL

If you like Halloween, you're in for a treat with Sycamore, Illinois, home of the annual Sycamore Pumpkin Festival held during the last full weekend of October. Your jack-o-lantern is sure to smile in this beautiful, history-rich community.

Sycamore is the county seat of DeKalb County, Illinois, and the 2010 census recorded its population at 17,519 people. With a robust historic district, quaint landscape and residential areas both north and south of the bustling downtown area, Sycamore is full of sights to see and community activities. The city also sits just 35 miles southeast of Rockford and 55 miles west-northwest of Chicago, so a big city adventure is readily available to locals. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for pet friendly apartments in Sycamore, IL

Renting pet-friendly apartments in Sycamore should offer peace of mind and convenience for our furry friends. It’s crucial to find an apartment that’ll work for both you and your pet. Before signing a pet-friendly apartment, take your time to study the layout and ask plenty of questions.

Some pet-friendly apartments in Sycamore may request a pet deposit or only accept certain dog breeds. You should also consider if the floors are hardwood or carpeted. Hardwood may be easier to clean-up fur and a mess but could mean your neighbors below hear the tapping of your dog running past. An outdoor balcony can also be ideal for a pet who needs some fresh air.

Consider the neighborhood of any pet-friendly apartments in Sycamore. Are they near a dog park or a vet? You should also research the rates of dog walkers in your area. It may be less expensive to move to a nearby neighborhood with a lower pet deposit, a better layout for your pet, and cheaper services.

