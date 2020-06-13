/
accessible apartments
15 Accessible Apartments for rent in Streamwood, IL
Last updated June 13 at 02:34am
1 Unit Available
665 West Irving Park Road
665 West Irving Park Road, Streamwood, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,550
1150 sqft
Welcome to Park Place Tower! This beautiful 2Bed/2Ba corner unit has a touch of lake views from several rooms. Spacious unit features upgraded kitchen w/ granite, ss appliances and beautiful wood floors.
Results within 5 miles of Streamwood
Last updated June 13 at 03:09am
Downtown Elgin
1 Unit Available
100 E Chicago St - 206
100 East Chicago Street, Elgin, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,215
502 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Large 1 Bedroom with Fabulous Layout In Historical Retail Space on 2nd Floor and Features Original Picture Windows Newly Rehabbed Brand New Floors Brand New Kitchen with Wood Cabinets and Imitation Granite Counters L Shaped Kitchen with Breakfast
Results within 10 miles of Streamwood
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
46 Units Available
Versailles on the Lakes Schaumburg
1024 North Plum Grove Road, Schaumburg, IL
Studio
$975
455 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,195
696 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1036 sqft
RMK...Rely on our Management Knowledge.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
22 Units Available
Residences at Hamilton Lakes
1133 Arlington Heights Road, Itasca, IL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,593
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,195
1223 sqft
Experience exceptional living and location at The Residences at Hamilton Lakes.
Last updated June 13 at 12:14am
22 Units Available
Preserve at Woodfield
4700 Arbor Dr, Rolling Meadows, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,065
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,210
1023 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,520
1275 sqft
Just off I-90 and Highway 53. Recently renovated community with hardwood floors, granite countertops and luxurious walk-in closets. On-site amenities for active residents including pool, volleyball and gym in park-like setting. Media room and concierge.
Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
238 Units Available
Element at Veridian
2200 Progress Parkway, Schaumburg, IL
Studio
$1,499
683 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,799
950 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
1191 sqft
Element at Veridian, not just an apartment home, it's a lifestyle home. Offering spacious studio, one, two and three-bedroom floorplans, Element at Veridian provides sophistication to your lifestyle.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
9 Units Available
Courthouse Square
250 S Naperville Rd, Wheaton, IL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,640
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,522
1221 sqft
Smoke-free buildings, a car-wash area and a dog-grooming area. Never-before-lived-in studio and 1-3 bedroom apartment homes in historic, charming downtown Wheaton close to Wheaton College and Highway 38/Roosevelt Road.
Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
56 Units Available
Springs at South Elgin
350 Gyorr Avenue, South Elgin, IL
Studio
$1,246
623 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,313
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,557
1135 sqft
Luxury apartment community with a resort-style swimming pool, clubhouse and fitness center. Units are spacious with lots of natural light and open floor plans. Located close to shops and dining.
Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
38 Units Available
Springs at Canterfield
1900 Canterfield Pkwy W, West Dundee, IL
Studio
$1,198
623 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,309
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,482
1135 sqft
Set on verdant wooded grounds under sprawling blue skies, Springs at Canterfield is your ticket to luxury. Our garden-inspired community features studio, one, two, and three bedroom townhome-style apartments for rent in West Dundee, Illinois.
Last updated June 13 at 12:52am
39 Units Available
Renew Wheaton Center
2 Wheaton Ctr, Wheaton, IL
Studio
$1,265
545 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,210
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1133 sqft
A recently renovated community featuring a state-of-the-art fitness center, large pool, and gaming areas. Spacious interiors featuring garden-style residences, open floor plans, and modern appliances. Near the Metra Station and bike trails.
Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
30 Units Available
Deer Park Crossing
21599 W Field Crt, Deer Park, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,724
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,582
1437 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,434
2113 sqft
Units with double vanities, handrails, in-unit washers and dryers, and high-speed internet access. Pet-friendly community just steps away from Brooks Brother, Crate & Barrel, Whole Foods and a 16-screen Cinemark theater.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
23 Units Available
North 680
680 E Algonquin Rd, Schaumburg, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,405
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,343
1283 sqft
Approximately 30 miles from downtown Chicago, these luxury homes boast community extras such as fire pits, BBQ grills, and a heated pool. Pet friendly, with nearby trails for Fido.
Last updated May 18 at 04:06pm
3 Units Available
Wilshire Towers Apartments
201 Regency Dr, Bloomingdale, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,099
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
903 sqft
This charming community of ranch-style apartments is close to the area's highways, parks, and restaurants. The property offers well-manicured landscaping and green space. Spacious interiors with updates.
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
1 Unit Available
700 East Algonquin Road
700 East Algonquin Road, Schaumburg, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,593
665 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Come see Schaumburg's newest luxury apartment & townhome community! Urban style living in the heart of Schaumburg.
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
1 Unit Available
690 East Algonquin Road
690 East Algonquin Road, Schaumburg, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,583
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Come see one of Schaumburg's newest luxury apartment & townhome communities! Urban style living in the heart of Schaumburg.
