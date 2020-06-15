Amenities

217 Locksley Dr Available 07/03/20 Two Bedroom Two Story Townhome Streamwood - Privately located on a dead end street.Two bedroom townhome in popular Sherwood Forest. Two story foyer, fireplace, updated kitchen, balcony. Master has vaulted ceilings and private bath. Near three ballparks, play area, library, Jewel-Osco, Mcdonald's, Walgreens, Subway and Safari Preschool. Also within 3 to 5 miles: Target, Village park with swimming pool, basketball & gym, SAMs, Walmart, Bedbath Beyond, all major shopping! Also near Hanover and Bartlett metra station. Professionally managed. Available first week in July.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5793308)