Streamwood, IL
217 Locksley Dr
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:18 PM

217 Locksley Dr

217 Locksley Drive · (630) 486-0304
Location

217 Locksley Drive, Streamwood, IL 60107

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 217 Locksley Dr · Avail. Jul 3

$1,750

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath

Amenities

217 Locksley Dr Available 07/03/20 Two Bedroom Two Story Townhome Streamwood - Privately located on a dead end street.Two bedroom townhome in popular Sherwood Forest. Two story foyer, fireplace, updated kitchen, balcony. Master has vaulted ceilings and private bath. Near three ballparks, play area, library, Jewel-Osco, Mcdonald's, Walgreens, Subway and Safari Preschool. Also within 3 to 5 miles: Target, Village park with swimming pool, basketball & gym, SAMs, Walmart, Bedbath Beyond, all major shopping! Also near Hanover and Bartlett metra station. Professionally managed. Available first week in July.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5793308)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 217 Locksley Dr have any available units?
217 Locksley Dr has a unit available for $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 217 Locksley Dr have?
Some of 217 Locksley Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, recently renovated, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 217 Locksley Dr currently offering any rent specials?
217 Locksley Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 217 Locksley Dr pet-friendly?
No, 217 Locksley Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Streamwood.
Does 217 Locksley Dr offer parking?
No, 217 Locksley Dr does not offer parking.
Does 217 Locksley Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 217 Locksley Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 217 Locksley Dr have a pool?
Yes, 217 Locksley Dr has a pool.
Does 217 Locksley Dr have accessible units?
No, 217 Locksley Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 217 Locksley Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 217 Locksley Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 217 Locksley Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 217 Locksley Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
