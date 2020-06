117 Winchester Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

SPACIOUS TWO BEDROOM TOWNHOME WITH ATTACHED GARAGE LOCATED IN STREAMWOOD NEAR PARKS AND RECREATION. TIDY ENTRY AREA LEADS UPSTAIRS TO MAIN LEVEL. MAIN LIVING SPACES FEATURE OPEN FLOOR PLAN WITH COZY CARPETING IN THE LIVING ROOM AND SLIDER TO A BALCONY WITH LOVELY RESIDENTIAL PARK-LIKE VIEW. KITCHEN INCLUDES STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, TILE BACKSPLASH, HARDWOOD FLOORING, AND TONS OF STORAGE SPACE. BOTH BEDROOMS OFFER CARPETING,CEILING FANS, AND FULL BATHROOMS. SUPER CONVENIENT LAUNDRY ROOM ON SAME LEVEL AS BEDROOMS! BRAND NEW A/C READY FOR THE SUMMER AHEAD. THIS IS AN END UNIT WITH PRIVATE ENTRANCE AND 1 CAR ATTACHED GARAGE. MOVE IN READY!