Last updated April 4 2020 at 12:33 PM

86 W 34th Street

86 West 34th Street · (201) 845-7300
Location

86 West 34th Street, Steger, IL 60475

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,600

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
carport
recently renovated
bbq/grill
internet access
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
bbq/grill
internet access
Spotlessly clean modern apartment 25 miles to Chicago perfect for business or personal travel. Includes everything you need including a fully furnished kitchen, comfortable queen size bed, private entrance with push button lock. All amenities includes washer and dryer (unlimited use with laundry detergent), wireless wi-fi, laser printer, iron, Kureg coffee maker, gas grill and more. 3 miles to metra train station or to interstate. Off street parking with carport and well lighted parking lot in a safe convenient neighborhood. The house is a turn-of-the century two flat totally updated to make your business or leisure stay a convenient and enjoyable experience. Owners are experienced short term landlords, live 2 miles away and operate a business nearby. Professionally clean and laundered prior to every stay. You will have complete access to this private apartment either the one bedroom upper or two bedroom lower. You cant beat the price for this quality rental so much better than a motel stay.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

