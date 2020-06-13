Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 9:13 AM

69 Apartments for rent in South Elgin, IL with balcony

Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
$
56 Units Available
Springs at South Elgin
350 Gyorr Avenue, South Elgin, IL
Studio
$1,246
623 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,313
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,557
1135 sqft
Luxury apartment community with a resort-style swimming pool, clubhouse and fitness center. Units are spacious with lots of natural light and open floor plans. Located close to shops and dining.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
367 Harvest Lane
367 Harvest Lane, South Elgin, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
728 sqft
Fantastic two bedroom, one bath condo! Very quiet and desirable location! There has been so much done here! This unit is ready for someone to move in and enjoy it!!! NEW STOVE, NEW DISHWASHER, NEW GARBAGE DISPOSAL, NEW FLOORING THROUGHOUT(WOOD

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
732 Robertson Road
732 Robertson Road, South Elgin, IL
4 Bedrooms
$2,700
2542 sqft
Beautiful Sunsets on the Waterfront! ~ 4 bedroom home on the Fox River. ~ Large fenced yard, shade trees...
Results within 1 mile of South Elgin

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Southwest Elgin
1 Unit Available
425 Morgan Street
425 Morgan Street, Elgin, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1560 sqft
Remodeled in 2020 - new refrigerator, stove, kitchen cabinets, bathroom, furnace, water heater, and laundry room. New Central AC coming in the Spring! Very large unit - 3 bedrooms plus 2 separate living areas - 1,560 square feet.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
2381 Cottonwood Drive
2381 Cottonwood Drive, Elgin, IL
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
2557 sqft
Lots of Room to Roam!! 2 Story Foyer, Vaulted Ceilings, Skylights Balcony Offering Views of Family Room. All Appliances, Butler Panty, Door off Eating area leads to Deck with Great Backup that Overlooks Open Area.
Results within 5 miles of South Elgin
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 07:23am
$
6 Units Available
The View Apartments St. Charles
1000 Geneva Rd, St. Charles, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,461
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,581
750 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,951
1150 sqft
Its Geneva Road location puts this property close to Mount St. Mary Park and the Fox River. Amenities include cookout areas and a swimming pool. Units have been recently renovated and provide in-unit laundry.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 06:57am
$
7 Units Available
The Township at St. Charles
201 North Tyler Road, St. Charles, IL
Studio
$1,245
700 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,400
1000 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,620
1365 sqft
To help prevent the spread of COVID-19, our offices are temporarily closed to in-person visits, however, you may communicate via email or phone during regular business hours. Helping you find the perfect home remains our priority.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
26 Units Available
Villages at Canterfield
50 Canterfield Pkwy W, West Dundee, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,305
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,389
1182 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,539
1384 sqft
Is your ideal home modern, brimming with upscale details, and close to everywhere you want to be? The Villages at Canterfield offers a one-of-a-kind chance to enjoy the finer things in life in a community built around your desires.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
23 Units Available
Ashford at Geneva
390 Brittany Ct, Geneva, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,486
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,373
997 sqft
Quiet community living with landscaped grounds that feature a pool, fitness center, and clubhouse. Upgraded pet-friendly units feature air conditioning, washer/dryers, and large closets. Close to Geneva Station with links to I-88.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
49 Units Available
Ascend St. Charles
100 Lakeside Dr, St. Charles, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,300
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1069 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Within the desirable St. Charles School District. Landscaped apartment community with pond views. Apartments feature ceramic tile entries, gourmet kitchens with white appliances and bathrooms with oval soaking tubs. Garage car parking available.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
38 Units Available
Springs at Canterfield
1900 Canterfield Pkwy W, West Dundee, IL
Studio
$1,198
623 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,309
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,482
1135 sqft
Set on verdant wooded grounds under sprawling blue skies, Springs at Canterfield is your ticket to luxury. Our garden-inspired community features studio, one, two, and three bedroom townhome-style apartments for rent in West Dundee, Illinois.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
13 Units Available
The Crossings St. Charles
1690 Covington Ct, St. Charles, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,355
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
997 sqft
The Crossings at St Charles will delight you with a resort-like atmosphere, luxury amenities, and an on-site, professional staff dedicated to providing first-class service.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
5 Units Available
Prairie Pointe
1820 Wessel Ct, St. Charles, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,049
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,305
850 sqft
Located just off Randall Road, this complex offers dozens of unique amenities and is just 2.5 miles from the Chicago Metro Station. Units offer breakfast bars, cable ready-hookups, central air, dishwashers, and extra storage.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
6 Units Available
Wing Park Apartments
6 Tivoli Place, Elgin, IL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,310
938 sqft
Perfect Blend of Luxury & Location! Reserve your new home today!

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 08:37am
Parkwood
1 Unit Available
248 Waverly Drive
248 Waverly Drive, Elgin, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1130 sqft
Nicely updated 3 bedroom 2 bath split level home with 2 car attached garage. Kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Large family room in lower level. Sliding doors leading to patio and fenced yard.

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
North Country Knolls
1 Unit Available
2153 Vernon Dr
2153 Vernon Drive, Elgin, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
950 sqft
Lovely, 2 bedroom apartments in the quiet County Knolls area. Close to shopping, restaurants, theaters and more! Only 2 blocks west of St Joseph Hospital. Closets in every room. Super clean. Eat in kitchen with private balcony/patio.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 09:12am
Downtown Elgin
1 Unit Available
152 River Walk Ct - 1
152 River Walk Ct, Elgin, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1875 sqft
Beautiful 2 Bed/ 2.5 Bath Brick Townhome in downtown Elgin. Large windows for lots of natural light. Large Kitchen with island and beautiful wood floors. Full bathroom for both bedrooms and walk-in closets.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 09:12am
Downtown Elgin
1 Unit Available
50 S. Grove Ave Unit 313
50 South Grove Avenue, Elgin, IL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1302 sqft
Beautiful 2 bed/2 bath unit on 3rd floor with 2 balconies. Just a few minutes walk from downtown shops and restaurants and the Metra station. Hardwood flooring through open kitchen into living and dining room.

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
3007 Langston Circle
3007 Langston Circle, St. Charles, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
2014 sqft
SUNNY BRIGHT AND AIRY END UNIT LOCATED IN HIGHLY SOUGHT AFTER HARVEST HILLS BACKING TO OPEN GREEN! COVERED FRONT PORCH LEADS INTO AN INVITING FOYER ~ LARGE EAT-IN KITCHEN WITH 42" CABINESTS, GRANITE COUNTER TOPS, TILE FLOOR + ALL APPLIANCES

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
3215 Renard Lane
3215 Renard Lane, St. Charles, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
2024 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 3215 Renard Lane in St. Charles. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Downtown Elgin
1 Unit Available
160 Symphony Way
160 Symphony Way, Elgin, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,499
1200 sqft
Exclusive & cozy, large 2 bedroom/ 2 bath for rent in the heart of downtown Elgin with a deck in the back! This condo is a total gut rehab, EVERYTHING will be brand new.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
1326 INDIANA Street
1326 Indiana Street, St. Charles, IL
4 Bedrooms
$1,875
2000 sqft
SIMPLY AMAZING!! 2000 SQ FT 4 Bedroom/2 Bath COMPLETELY REHABBED Penthouse Condo with Attached Garage. FEATURES: OPEN Concept Living Room/Dining Room& SEPARATE Family Room with Balcony.

1 of 37

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Southwest Elgin
1 Unit Available
365 Vandalia Street
365 Vandalia Street, Elgin, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
1292 sqft
Great opportunity to rent this charming cape cod home in excellent condition! Beautifully arched doorway leads into living room with 9' ceilings, wood-burning fireplace and hardwood flooring.

1 of 43

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
403 MAYBORNE Lane
403 Mayborne Lane, Geneva, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
2150 sqft
Beautiful rental in Awesome Geneva location.
City Guide for South Elgin, IL

South Elgin, home of the famous Fox River Trolley Museum! When Christmas comes along, take a ride on their Polar Express!

Named as one of Money Magazine's best 100 places to live in America, South Elgin is the embodiment of the well-rounded American community. It has a rich sense of history -- check out the Trolley Museum to learn about electric trolley cars -- and a thriving community. Located in Kane County, Illinois, the population for South Elgin was approximately 22,224 as of 2012. South Elgin is also one of the best places to live in Illinois, with a closeness to the natural beauty of the Fox River that just can't be beat. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in South Elgin, IL

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for South Elgin renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

