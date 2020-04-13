All apartments in Shiloh
Find more places like 120 South Main Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Shiloh, IL
/
120 South Main Street
Last updated April 13 2020 at 8:13 PM

120 South Main Street

120 South Main Street · (618) 307-5616
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Shiloh
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

120 South Main Street, Shiloh, IL 62269

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 4 · Avail. now

$695

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
parking
recently renovated
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Updated 2 bedroom 1 bath upper level apartment in a great Shiloh location. Close to Scott AFB, hospitals, I64, St. Louis, shopping and more! Updates include new doors and fresh paint. Gas stove, refrigerator and lots of cabinets for storage. Rent includes water/sewer/trash and lawn care. Tenant pays only Ameren in addition to rent. This is a NO SMOKING, NO PET upper unit with a designated parking lot. No on-site laundry or laundry facility. Application fee is $35 per adult age 18 & older. Credit, criminal, landlord and employment history to be verified. Military discount on application fee, please ask. Available April 17, 2020.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 120 South Main Street have any available units?
120 South Main Street has a unit available for $695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 120 South Main Street have?
Some of 120 South Main Street's amenities include on-site laundry, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 120 South Main Street currently offering any rent specials?
120 South Main Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 120 South Main Street pet-friendly?
No, 120 South Main Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Shiloh.
Does 120 South Main Street offer parking?
Yes, 120 South Main Street does offer parking.
Does 120 South Main Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 120 South Main Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 120 South Main Street have a pool?
No, 120 South Main Street does not have a pool.
Does 120 South Main Street have accessible units?
No, 120 South Main Street does not have accessible units.
Does 120 South Main Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 120 South Main Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 120 South Main Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 120 South Main Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 120 South Main Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Shiloh 1 BedroomsShiloh 2 Bedrooms
Shiloh Apartments with ParkingShiloh Dog Friendly Apartments
Shiloh Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Louis, MOSt. Charles, MOO'Fallon, MOChesterfield, MOFlorissant, MOSt. Peters, MOMaryland Heights, MOUniversity City, MOBallwin, MOOakville, MOClayton, MO
O'Fallon, ILCreve Coeur, MOWebster Groves, MOBelleville, ILFerguson, MOSwansea, ILSt. Ann, MOCastle Point, MOAlton, ILWildwood, MOAffton, MO
Festus, MOWoodson Terrace, MOBellefontaine Neighbors, MOSt. John, MOTroy, ILGlasgow Village, MONormandy, MOJennings, MOColumbia, ILLebanon, IL

Apartments Near Colleges

Southwestern Illinois CollegeFontbonne University
Harris-Stowe State UniversityRanken Technical College
St. Louis College of Pharmacy
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity