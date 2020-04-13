120 South Main Street

Amenities

on-site laundry parking recently renovated range oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Updated 2 bedroom 1 bath upper level apartment in a great Shiloh location. Close to Scott AFB, hospitals, I64, St. Louis, shopping and more! Updates include new doors and fresh paint. Gas stove, refrigerator and lots of cabinets for storage. Rent includes water/sewer/trash and lawn care. Tenant pays only Ameren in addition to rent. This is a NO SMOKING, NO PET upper unit with a designated parking lot. No on-site laundry or laundry facility. Application fee is $35 per adult age 18 & older. Credit, criminal, landlord and employment history to be verified. Military discount on application fee, please ask. Available April 17, 2020.