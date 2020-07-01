All apartments in Schiller Park
9610 Ivanhoe Ave

9610 Ivanhoe Ave · No Longer Available
Location

9610 Ivanhoe Ave, Schiller Park, IL 60176

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
some paid utils
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
dogs allowed
Great 1bed under 1,000 in Schiller Park!! - Property Id: 300782

Sunny one bedroom apartment for $950 with heat gas and hot water included
NO DOGS
Credit in good standing required (650 or above)
Laundry in building
Tenants should be able to cover 3 times the amount of the rent with the monthly income
No evictions collections or bankruptcies
CLOSE TO O'HARE AIRPORT

*To schedule a showing or for more information contact Klaudia from Landstar Realty at 224.875.9115

*Please contact me before applying to confirm availability. Application fees are non-refundable.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/300782
Property Id 300782

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5857366)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9610 Ivanhoe Ave have any available units?
9610 Ivanhoe Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Schiller Park, IL.
What amenities does 9610 Ivanhoe Ave have?
Some of 9610 Ivanhoe Ave's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9610 Ivanhoe Ave currently offering any rent specials?
9610 Ivanhoe Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9610 Ivanhoe Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 9610 Ivanhoe Ave is pet friendly.
Does 9610 Ivanhoe Ave offer parking?
No, 9610 Ivanhoe Ave does not offer parking.
Does 9610 Ivanhoe Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9610 Ivanhoe Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9610 Ivanhoe Ave have a pool?
No, 9610 Ivanhoe Ave does not have a pool.
Does 9610 Ivanhoe Ave have accessible units?
No, 9610 Ivanhoe Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 9610 Ivanhoe Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 9610 Ivanhoe Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9610 Ivanhoe Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 9610 Ivanhoe Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
