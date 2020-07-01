9610 Ivanhoe Ave

Amenities
Great 1bed under 1,000 in Schiller Park!! - Property Id: 300782
Sunny one bedroom apartment for $950 with heat gas and hot water included
NO DOGS
Credit in good standing required (650 or above)
Laundry in building
Tenants should be able to cover 3 times the amount of the rent with the monthly income
No evictions collections or bankruptcies
CLOSE TO O'HARE AIRPORT
*To schedule a showing or for more information contact Klaudia from Landstar Realty at 224.875.9115
*Please contact me before applying to confirm availability. Application fees are non-refundable.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/300782
Property Id 300782
No Dogs Allowed
(RLNE5857366)