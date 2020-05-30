All apartments in Schiller Park
4001 Prairie Avenue
Last updated May 30 2020 at 12:35 AM

4001 Prairie Avenue

4001 Prairie Avenue · (630) 984-4701
Location

4001 Prairie Avenue, Schiller Park, IL 60176

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 · Avail. now

$1,200

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 500 sqft

Amenities

parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
This is a 1 bedroom/1bath + office/bonus room garden apartment located on a quiet residential street. Enjoy a large, fully fenced yard with a picnic area, secure entrance with 24 hour security surveillance and coin laundry in the building. Assigned parking (1 space) as well as unlimited street parking. 10 minutes to O'Hare Airport, schools, community rec center, and public transportation! New paint, kitchen hardware, clean & refreshed throughout! *AGENTS AND/OR PERSPECTIVE BUYERS EXPOSED TO COVID 19 OR WITH A COUGH OR FEVER ARE NOT TO ENTER THE HOME UNTIL THEY RECEIVE MEDICAL CLEARANCE.*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4001 Prairie Avenue have any available units?
4001 Prairie Avenue has a unit available for $1,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 4001 Prairie Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4001 Prairie Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4001 Prairie Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4001 Prairie Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Schiller Park.
Does 4001 Prairie Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4001 Prairie Avenue does offer parking.
Does 4001 Prairie Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4001 Prairie Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4001 Prairie Avenue have a pool?
No, 4001 Prairie Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4001 Prairie Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4001 Prairie Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4001 Prairie Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 4001 Prairie Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4001 Prairie Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 4001 Prairie Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
