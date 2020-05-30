4001 Prairie Avenue

Amenities

This is a 1 bedroom/1bath + office/bonus room garden apartment located on a quiet residential street. Enjoy a large, fully fenced yard with a picnic area, secure entrance with 24 hour security surveillance and coin laundry in the building. Assigned parking (1 space) as well as unlimited street parking. 10 minutes to O'Hare Airport, schools, community rec center, and public transportation! New paint, kitchen hardware, clean & refreshed throughout! *AGENTS AND/OR PERSPECTIVE BUYERS EXPOSED TO COVID 19 OR WITH A COUGH OR FEVER ARE NOT TO ENTER THE HOME UNTIL THEY RECEIVE MEDICAL CLEARANCE.*