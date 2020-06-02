1350 Wells

Amenities

VIDEO TOUR & CURRENT AVAILABILITY: www.chicagodoorstep.com/old-town-loft Perfectly situated in the heart of Chicago s Old Town, this loft brings you the ideal blend of historical charm and modern convenience with a fresh take on mixed-use apartment living. Come home to comfort and efficiency with inspired design in every detail with impeccable features and all of the elegant touches you deserve. Classic elements transform your space from an apartment to a home, and other important conveniences, like large closets, personal thermostats and central air, allow you to find a space that s just right for you. Just steps from your home you will find a large selection of community amenities to bring luxury into your lifestyle. From Swerve Beauty Salon to Cafe Sushi, our mixed-use community boasts a variety of shops and dining to meet your every need. Our high-tech fitness center will get you moving and our tech-savvy business center is the perfect place to finish up that last minute presentation or just browse the web. Have it all at your Chicago doorstep.(com) The Victorian-inspired atmosphere of Old Town Chicago is just a stone s throw away, so your apartment makes it so you don t have to go far to enjoy the best shopping, dining, and entertainment our city has to offer. Influenced by the Yippies and Hippies of the 60s, still offering eclectic shopping experiences, unique dining options, and a variety of local attractions you won t find anywhere else. Find your dream home where history and modernity collide. UNCOVERED PARKING: $235 COVERED PARKING : $260 NO SECURITY DEPOSIT: $300 Admin fee More apartments for rent & homes for sale: www.chicagodoorstep.com



Terms: One year lease