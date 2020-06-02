All apartments in Sandwich
Sandwich, IL
1350 Wells
Last updated June 2 2020 at 2:10 PM

1350 Wells

1350 Wells Street · (312) 869-9652
Location

1350 Wells Street, Sandwich, IL 60548

Price and availability

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
gym
coffee bar
air conditioning
package receiving
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
business center
conference room
coffee bar
gym
parking
package receiving
VIDEO TOUR & CURRENT AVAILABILITY: www.chicagodoorstep.com/old-town-loft Perfectly situated in the heart of Chicago s Old Town, this loft brings you the ideal blend of historical charm and modern convenience with a fresh take on mixed-use apartment living. Come home to comfort and efficiency with inspired design in every detail with impeccable features and all of the elegant touches you deserve. Classic elements transform your space from an apartment to a home, and other important conveniences, like large closets, personal thermostats and central air, allow you to find a space that s just right for you. Just steps from your home you will find a large selection of community amenities to bring luxury into your lifestyle. From Swerve Beauty Salon to Cafe Sushi, our mixed-use community boasts a variety of shops and dining to meet your every need. Our high-tech fitness center will get you moving and our tech-savvy business center is the perfect place to finish up that last minute presentation or just browse the web. Have it all at your Chicago doorstep.(com) The Victorian-inspired atmosphere of Old Town Chicago is just a stone s throw away, so your apartment makes it so you don t have to go far to enjoy the best shopping, dining, and entertainment our city has to offer. Influenced by the Yippies and Hippies of the 60s, still offering eclectic shopping experiences, unique dining options, and a variety of local attractions you won t find anywhere else. Find your dream home where history and modernity collide. UNCOVERED PARKING: $235 COVERED PARKING : $260 NO SECURITY DEPOSIT: $300 Admin fee More apartments for rent & homes for sale: www.chicagodoorstep.com

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1350 Wells have any available units?
1350 Wells doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sandwich, IL.
What amenities does 1350 Wells have?
Some of 1350 Wells's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1350 Wells currently offering any rent specials?
1350 Wells isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1350 Wells pet-friendly?
No, 1350 Wells is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sandwich.
Does 1350 Wells offer parking?
Yes, 1350 Wells does offer parking.
Does 1350 Wells have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1350 Wells does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1350 Wells have a pool?
No, 1350 Wells does not have a pool.
Does 1350 Wells have accessible units?
No, 1350 Wells does not have accessible units.
Does 1350 Wells have units with dishwashers?
No, 1350 Wells does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1350 Wells have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1350 Wells has units with air conditioning.
