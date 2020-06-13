Rent Calculator
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:27 PM
109 W 1st St.
109 W 1st St
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
109 W 1st St, Roxana, IL 62084
Amenities
all utils included
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
One Bedroom House in Roxana - One bedroom house all utilities included in convenient Roxana location. Lease options available. No pets.
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5503041)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 109 W 1st St. have any available units?
109 W 1st St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Roxana, IL
.
Is 109 W 1st St. currently offering any rent specials?
109 W 1st St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 109 W 1st St. pet-friendly?
No, 109 W 1st St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Roxana
.
Does 109 W 1st St. offer parking?
No, 109 W 1st St. does not offer parking.
Does 109 W 1st St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 109 W 1st St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 109 W 1st St. have a pool?
No, 109 W 1st St. does not have a pool.
Does 109 W 1st St. have accessible units?
No, 109 W 1st St. does not have accessible units.
Does 109 W 1st St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 109 W 1st St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 109 W 1st St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 109 W 1st St. does not have units with air conditioning.
