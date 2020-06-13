All apartments in Roxana
Roxana, IL
109 W 1st St.
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:27 PM

109 W 1st St.

109 W 1st St · No Longer Available
109 W 1st St, Roxana, IL 62084

all utils included
One Bedroom House in Roxana - One bedroom house all utilities included in convenient Roxana location. Lease options available. No pets.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5503041)

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

