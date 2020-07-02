All apartments in Round Lake
Find more places like 727 South Parkside Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Round Lake, IL
/
727 South Parkside Drive
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:40 PM

727 South Parkside Drive

727 Parkside Drive · (708) 426-1607
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Round Lake
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

727 Parkside Drive, Round Lake, IL 60073

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,350

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1940 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
Walking distance to K - 8 Park Schools and neighborhood parks. Fabulous updated Eat-in kitchen with 42" Maple cabinets and breakfast bar, beautiful slate floors and pendant lighting. BONUS room currently being used as 4th bedroom with real hardwood floors and built in shelving. Built in shelves in the basement and garage. Too many upgrades to list.

We care about your health and safety as well as the community during the COVID-19 crisis. Even when using a self-showing option, please comply with all local directives and orders aimed at reducing exposure. When touring any home, please take necessary precautions with frequently touched surfaces and objects (for example, counters, light switches, doorknobs and cabinet handles) to help reduce the potential spread of covid-19, per measures recommended at www.cdc.gov.

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathliaght Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 727 South Parkside Drive have any available units?
727 South Parkside Drive has a unit available for $2,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 727 South Parkside Drive have?
Some of 727 South Parkside Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 727 South Parkside Drive currently offering any rent specials?
727 South Parkside Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 727 South Parkside Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 727 South Parkside Drive is pet friendly.
Does 727 South Parkside Drive offer parking?
Yes, 727 South Parkside Drive offers parking.
Does 727 South Parkside Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 727 South Parkside Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 727 South Parkside Drive have a pool?
No, 727 South Parkside Drive does not have a pool.
Does 727 South Parkside Drive have accessible units?
No, 727 South Parkside Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 727 South Parkside Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 727 South Parkside Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 727 South Parkside Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 727 South Parkside Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 727 South Parkside Drive?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Round Lake 2 BedroomsRound Lake 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Round Lake 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsRound Lake Apartments with Pools
Round Lake Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chicago, ILEvanston, ILWaukegan, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILRacine, WIKenosha, WIDes Plaines, ILPalatine, IL
Elgin, ILGlenview, ILElmhurst, ILSt. Charles, ILGlendale Heights, ILBuffalo Grove, IL

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity