Amenities

granite counters stainless steel

Unit Amenities granite counters stainless steel Property Amenities

605 S Jade Lane Available 07/25/20 Large 3 Bedroom - Beautiful 3 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom townhouse and second floor laundry offers many desirable and unique features. The kitchen is loaded with all stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops. The living room and front entrance are inviting with the high ceilings and the built in, rustic home entertainment center. The half finished basement offers additional space to entertain or to simply relax. This townhouse is a MUST SEE! Tenant is responsible for gas & electric only.



Elementary: Big Hollow (38)

Junior High: Big Hollow (38)

igh School: Grant Community (124)



maria@drpropmgt.com

847-220-3352



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5862369)