Last updated June 21 2020 at 4:15 AM

317 Fairlawn Drive

317 Fairlawn Drive · (847) 370-1004
Location

317 Fairlawn Drive, Round Lake Park, IL 60073

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,600

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1686 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Bright, clean, and updated - completely move-in ready! This 3 bedroom, 2 bath home features a double lot and has been completely renovated including all new plumbing, new water heater, new electrical, new HVAC and duct work, newly insulated, brand new flooring throughout, new walls and fresh paint, brand new roof and siding, new doors throughout, new countertops, and all new windows! The eat-in kitchen includes a breakfast bar, tons of cabinet and counter space, recessed lighting, plus a pantry. Brand new second full bathroom was added on the second floor! There's a one-car attached garage and fenced yard. This fantastic home is ready for you to move right in - start packing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 317 Fairlawn Drive have any available units?
317 Fairlawn Drive has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 317 Fairlawn Drive have?
Some of 317 Fairlawn Drive's amenities include garage, recently renovated, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 317 Fairlawn Drive currently offering any rent specials?
317 Fairlawn Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 317 Fairlawn Drive pet-friendly?
No, 317 Fairlawn Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Round Lake Park.
Does 317 Fairlawn Drive offer parking?
Yes, 317 Fairlawn Drive offers parking.
Does 317 Fairlawn Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 317 Fairlawn Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 317 Fairlawn Drive have a pool?
No, 317 Fairlawn Drive does not have a pool.
Does 317 Fairlawn Drive have accessible units?
No, 317 Fairlawn Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 317 Fairlawn Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 317 Fairlawn Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 317 Fairlawn Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 317 Fairlawn Drive has units with air conditioning.
