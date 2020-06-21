317 Fairlawn Drive

Amenities

Bright, clean, and updated - completely move-in ready! This 3 bedroom, 2 bath home features a double lot and has been completely renovated including all new plumbing, new water heater, new electrical, new HVAC and duct work, newly insulated, brand new flooring throughout, new walls and fresh paint, brand new roof and siding, new doors throughout, new countertops, and all new windows! The eat-in kitchen includes a breakfast bar, tons of cabinet and counter space, recessed lighting, plus a pantry. Brand new second full bathroom was added on the second floor! There's a one-car attached garage and fenced yard. This fantastic home is ready for you to move right in - start packing!