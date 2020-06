Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

MAIN LEVEL RANCH STYLE 2 BEDROOM MANOR HOME WITH 1 CAR ATTACHED GARAGE ON QUIET STREET. FRESHLY PAINTED THROUGHOUT AND NEWER FLOORING! EAT IN KITCHEN HAS WALK-IN PANTRY, NEWER STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, GRANITE COUNTERS AND TILE BACKSPLASH. SPACIOUS MASTER BEDROOM WITH WALK-IN CLOSET AND DIRECT ACCESS TO FULL BATHROOM. POWDER ROOM IN HALLWAY. UTILITY ROOM WITH FULL SIZE WASHER AND DRYER. RELAX ON YOUR PATIO AND ENJOY THE GREAT VIEW OF POND.CLOSE TO ROSELLE METRA AND HIGHWAYS. DIST 54 SCHOOLS. JB CONANT HIGH. NEED 700+ CREDIT SCORE & EXCELLENT INCOME. NO PETS OR SMOKING. TENANT IS RESPONSIBLE FOR ALL UTILITIES. MIN 12 MONTHS LEASE TERM. PER OWNER, NO EARLY TERMINATION PERMITTED. RENTERS INSURANCE NEEDED. DEPOSIT AND RENT NEEDED AT LEASE SIGNING. NO EXCEPTIONS. DO NOT CALL. AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY