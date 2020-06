Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Remodeled 3 Bed 2 Full Bath w Garage-Walk to Metra - Property Id: 107808



Available 5/1/2020



This unit has been completely remodeled and freshly painted. Both bathrooms are completely brand new.



Schools in this area are rated one of the best. 5 min walk to the Metra!



3 large bedrooms with 2 full bathrooms.

Big unfinished basement!

Beautiful views and access to field/park.

NEW in-unit washer and dryer!

Both bathrooms are completely brand new!

Marble counter tops and updated appliances!

Vaulted ceilings with natural sunlight throughout!

Vaulted master bedroom with a balcony overlooking the park.

Fresh paint throughout the entire house!

Ceiling lights installed in the family and living room area!



Central heat and AC.

Car garage with driveway.

Private entrance to unit, spacious balcony.

Freshly painted deck and exterior of entire house!

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/107808

Property Id 107808



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5682277)