154 Apartments for rent in Plainfield, IL with balcony
1 of 30
1 of 16
1 of 12
1 of 27
1 of 25
1 of 31
1 of 19
1 of 17
1 of 18
1 of 17
1 of 18
1 of 14
1 of 10
1 of 17
1 of 27
1 of 36
1 of 26
1 of 22
1 of 13
1 of 13
1 of 12
1 of 28
1 of 13
1 of 10
Plainfield houses the Mistwood Golf Club, or, as they call it, the best golf club this side of town! Which side of town, you ask? Both sides, really!
Located in Will County, Illinois, Plainfield is home to more than 40,470 people. With an ongoing population boom that is an outcome of the rapid growth in the Chicago suburbs, Plainfield is one of the fastest growing communities in Will County. Part of the reason for the fast growth of Plainfield is its close proximity to a number of interstate and state highways. The boom in Plainfield means that most of the residential housing was built in recent times, as new residents flock to the village to take advantage of the opportunities there. Another inescapable outcome of this high demand for housing is the fact that housing prices in Plainfield are among some of the highest in both the state of Illinois, and the nation. This is bad news for those in the market for an apartment in Plainfield, but with some strategizing, you can still find the type of rental property you want. See more
Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.
Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.
You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.
Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.
Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.
Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Plainfield renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.