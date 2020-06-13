Apartment List
/
IL
/
plainfield
/
apartments with balcony
Last updated June 13 2020 at 7:02 AM

154 Apartments for rent in Plainfield, IL with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with res... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
54 Units Available
Enclave At 127th
23760 W 127th St, Plainfield, IL
Studio
$1,240
629 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,515
833 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,691
1112 sqft
Within easy reach of Lake Renwick Preserve and I-55. Each apartment features a private entryway and a kitchen with wood-look floors and granite countertops. Select apartments come with private patios or balconies and attached garages.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 07:50am
1 Unit Available
11655 Decathalon Lane
11655 Decathalon Lane, Plainfield, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,270
1894 sqft
Beautiful bamboo flooring throughout the 1st level and powder rm, custom made kitchen island with extra storage, vaulted ceilings compliment a spacious, open feeling! Tall ceilings and over sized windows make the family room bright and airy.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
13913 Cambridge Circle
13913 Cambridge Circle, Plainfield, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1282 sqft
Spacious 2 Story End Unit! 2 Bedroom, 2 1/2 Bath. Living Room has Wood Burning Fireplace & Flat Screen TV! Dining Room w/Sliding Door to Private Patio w/Elect Awning. Eat-In Kitchen w/upgraded Cabinets & Lighting.

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
24210 Leski Lane
24210 Leski Lane, Plainfield, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1606 sqft
Immaculate townhome with 9' first floor ceilings! Two story living room! Dining room with sliding glass doors to concrete patio! Nice kitchen with 42" cabinets & FULLY APPLIANCED! Generous room sizes! 2nd floor laundry with washer/dryer! 2 car

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
24204 WALNUT Circle
24204 Walnut Circle, Plainfield, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1627 sqft
Impeccable townhome with fresh paint and new carpeting! Nice and open floor plan. Staircase with oak railings. The kitchen has 42" cabinets and is fully applianced. Two-story family room. Dining room with sliding glass doors to concrete patio.

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
11674 LIBERTY Lane
11674 Liberty Lane, Plainfield, IL
5 Bedrooms
$3,900
4418 sqft
SPECTACULAR CUSTOM BUILT HOME BY STERLING BUILDERS IN NORTH PLAINFIELD.
Results within 1 mile of Plainfield
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Ashwood Park
5 Units Available
Ashwood Place Apartments
4209 Pond Willow Road, Naperville, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,394
1370 sqft
A charming place to live with high-end finishes and modern amenities. On-site bike path, 24-hour emergency maintenance, and green space. Apartments offer carpeting and modern appliances. Next to a park area.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Ashwood Park
1 Unit Available
4110 Pond Willow Road
4110 Pond Willow Road, Naperville, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,374
1370 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 4110 Pond Willow Road in Naperville. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Ashwood Park
1 Unit Available
4137 Pond Willow Road
4137 Pond Willow Road, Naperville, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,374
1370 sqft
!!!MOVE IN SPECIAL, 1 MONTHS RENT FREE!!! END POND UNIT. Enjoy luxury ranch style living at it's finest. Live here and experience maintenance free living with a spacious and bright open floor plan.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Ashwood Park
1 Unit Available
4224 Pond WIllow Road
4224 Pond Willow Road, Naperville, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,199
1370 sqft
!!!MOVE IN SPECIAL, 1 MONTHS RENT FREE!!! Enjoy luxury ranch style living at it's finest. Live here and experience maintenance free living with a spacious and bright open floor plan.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Ashwood Park
1 Unit Available
4135 Pond Willow Court
4135 Pond Willow Road, Naperville, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,274
1370 sqft
!!!MOVE IN SPECIAL, 1 MONTHS RENT FREE!!! Enjoy luxury ranch style living at it's finest. Live here and experience maintenance free living with a spacious and bright open floor plan.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
4038 Oak Tree Lane
4038 Oak Tree Lane, Joliet, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1197 sqft
Beautiful two story townhouse - private entryway w/ vaulted celling. Backs to water - no other homes behind you. Two bedrooms and 1.5 bathrooms. Living room new flooring, fresh painted kitchen cabinet and all bedrooms. New roof completed 2019.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
12811 South Hadfield Drive
12811 South Hadfield Drive, Will County, IL
4 Bedrooms
$2,350
2800 sqft
No Showings Until After June 1st. Home For Rent With Picturesque Views. 4 Bedrooms With A Expanded Laundry Room In The Lower Level, 3 Full Bathrooms. Hardwood Floors, Large Kitchen Island With Additional Ample Space For A Kitchen Table.

1 of 17

Last updated March 9 at 09:51pm
Ashwood Park
1 Unit Available
4215 Pond Willow Road
4215 Pond Willow Road, Naperville, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,274
1370 sqft
!!! MOVE IN SPECIAL, 1 MONTHS RENT FREE!!! Enjoy luxury ranch style living at it's finest. Live here and experience maintenance free living with a spacious and bright open floor plan.
Results within 5 miles of Plainfield
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
South Farnsworth
14 Units Available
AURORA AT SUMMERFIELD
1847 Clubhouse Dr, Aurora, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,440
846 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1141 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,804
1671 sqft
Spacious homes featuring gourmet kitchens, private patios and in-unit laundry. Common amenities include a modern fitness center, private garages and a swimming pool. Barely 10 miles from downtown Naperville.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Highpoint Apartments
18 Units Available
Highpoint
175 S Highpoint Dr, Romeoville, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,305
689 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,389
1117 sqft
Situated nearby all the shopping and dining options that South Weber Road has to offer, this community features a concierge, volleyball court, gym and clubhouse for residents to enjoy. Apartments have been recently renovated.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
$
54 Units Available
Springs at Oswego
801 5th Street, Oswego, IL
Studio
$1,284
623 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,340
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,718
1135 sqft
With impeccable attention to detail and thoughtfully designed extras, the townhome-style apartments at Springs at Oswego offer luxury living. Choose from the studio, one, two, or three bedroom apartments to find the perfect one for your needs.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
16 Units Available
Springs at Weber Road
700 S Weber Rd, Romeoville, IL
Studio
$1,242
525 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,426
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,719
1123 sqft
This brand-new community has a clubhouse, swimming pool and 24-hour fitness center. Units feature granite countertops, in-unit laundry and the option of furnished apartments. Lewis University, I-55 and Lake Renwick Preserve are all nearby.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 06:26am
South East Villages
53 Units Available
Aspen Place
826 Terrace Lake Dr, Aurora, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,030
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
1132 sqft
This community is convenient to Walter Payton Memorial Highway and just a short drive to Ridge Park. Recently renovated units with hardwood flooring and walk-in closets available. Residents have access to a pool and gym.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
19 Units Available
Farmington Lakes
2000 Farmington Lakes Dr, Oswego, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,169
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1143 sqft
Convenient location for commuters off major thoroughfares I-88, I-55, and I-355. Residents enjoy units with stainless steel appliances, laundry, and patio or balcony. Luxury community features pool, trash valet, and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 12:42am
$
Contact for Availability
GLENMUIR OF NAPERVILLE
2604 Rockport Ln, Naperville, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,399
2 Bedrooms
$1,699
3 Bedrooms
$2,299
A 10-minute drive from Naperville Walkway, these spacious homes feature gourmet kitchens, in-unit laundry and 9-foot ceilings. Residents have access to a business center, a 24-hour fitness studio and a swimming pool, among other amenities.

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Spring Brook Crossing
1 Unit Available
1290 Meyer Court
1290 Meyer Court, Naperville, IL
4 Bedrooms
$2,380
2300 sqft
FRESH PAINTED .! MOVE IN READY .! WONDERFUL HOUSE ON A QUITE CUL-DE-SAC LOT .! TOP NAPERVILLE DIST 204 SCHOOLS (CLOW, GREGORY, NEUQUA VALLEY) .! schools. 4 BEDROOMS, 2.

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Wood Lake
1 Unit Available
2724 Idaho Rd
2724 Idaho Road, Naperville, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1624 sqft
Naperville 3 bedroom 2.5 bath - Property Id: 289351 DO NOT MISS THIS OUTSTANDING RENTAL OPPORTUNITY June 1st possession. Newer Pergo Flooring in Kitchen - Newer porcelain tile in all baths, stainless steel kitchen appliances and more.

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Wood Lake
1 Unit Available
2718 Loveland St
2718 Loveland Street, Naperville, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1624 sqft
3 BR-study Duplex near Schools, Library, Shopping - Property Id: 112361 Very spacious, very bright Duplex, 3 BR, Study 2.5 bath, Fireplace, Deck, Family Room Open to Kitchen. 2 Story Living / Dining. Newer appliances. 9 ft ceilings on 1st floor.
City Guide for Plainfield, IL

Plainfield houses the Mistwood Golf Club, or, as they call it, the best golf club this side of town! Which side of town, you ask? Both sides, really!

Located in Will County, Illinois, Plainfield is home to more than 40,470 people. With an ongoing population boom that is an outcome of the rapid growth in the Chicago suburbs, Plainfield is one of the fastest growing communities in Will County. Part of the reason for the fast growth of Plainfield is its close proximity to a number of interstate and state highways. The boom in Plainfield means that most of the residential housing was built in recent times, as new residents flock to the village to take advantage of the opportunities there. Another inescapable outcome of this high demand for housing is the fact that housing prices in Plainfield are among some of the highest in both the state of Illinois, and the nation. This is bad news for those in the market for an apartment in Plainfield, but with some strategizing, you can still find the type of rental property you want. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Plainfield, IL

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Plainfield renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

Similar Pages

Plainfield 1 BedroomsPlainfield 2 BedroomsPlainfield 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsPlainfield 3 BedroomsPlainfield Accessible Apartments
Plainfield Apartments with BalconyPlainfield Apartments with GaragePlainfield Apartments with GymPlainfield Apartments with Hardwood FloorsPlainfield Apartments with Parking
Plainfield Apartments with PoolPlainfield Apartments with Washer-DryerPlainfield Dog Friendly ApartmentsPlainfield Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chicago, ILNaperville, ILAurora, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, ILLombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILJoliet, ILDes Plaines, ILPalatine, IL
Bolingbrook, ILElgin, ILDowners Grove, ILElmhurst, ILSt. Charles, ILWoodridge, ILHanover Park, ILNorth Aurora, ILLockport, ILMaywood, ILRoselle, ILWest Dundee, IL
South Elgin, ILGeneva, ILCrest Hill, ILBensenville, ILYorkville, ILLa Grange, ILRichton Park, ILWarrenville, ILBurr Ridge, ILItasca, ILWillowbrook, ILBroadview, IL

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College