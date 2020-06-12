/
2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 3:33 PM
272 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Oak Lawn, IL
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Little Palestine
1 Unit Available
7117 W 93rd Street
7117 West 93rd Street, Oak Lawn, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
Great Location 2 Bedroom in Oak Lawn - PRIME LOCATION!!! EZ ACCESS TO 294, NEAR PARK, MALL, GYMS AND MORE! COZY 2 BEDROOM, 1.
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
4933 West 109th Street
4933 109th Street, Oak Lawn, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
555 sqft
LOCATION, PRICE, CONDITION.. This is truly a spotless 2nd Floor 2 Bedroom Home in the Cloisters of Oak Lawn... Updated kitchen, Bath, Newer carpeting, Fresh Paint, Gas Cooking, Central Air and Balcony. 1st Floor Laundry Room and Storage.
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
Downtown Oak Lawn
1 Unit Available
9201 South Kenton Avenue
9201 Kenton Avenue, Oak Lawn, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1015 sqft
Beautiful 2 bedroom premium condo with quality upgrades throughout.
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
Downtown Oak Lawn
1 Unit Available
4136 West 98th Street
4136 98th Street, Oak Lawn, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1000 sqft
Very clean 2 bedroom, 1 bath freshly painted condo with new carpet. Close to Christ Hospital, Transportation, Shopping, and Restaurants.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 07:04am
Downtown Oak Lawn
1 Unit Available
5100 W 96th St
5100 West 96th Street, Oak Lawn, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,885
1169 sqft
Sought after penthouse with spectacular sunset views. Steps from Metra, bars, restaurants, medical establishments, Oak Lawn Library and Village Hall. Offers modern-in town living in a quiet, secure, newly redecorated building.
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
Downtown Oak Lawn
1 Unit Available
9440 South 51st Avenue
9440 51st Avenue, Oak Lawn, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1273 sqft
Beautiful and secure building in the heart of downtown Oak Lawn. 2 bedroom, 2 bath luxury condo features hardwood floors, carpeted bedrooms, eat in kitchen with maple cabinets, dishwasher, garbage disposal and in-unit laundry.
1 of 11
Last updated March 5 at 03:35am
1 Unit Available
10241 Central Avenue
10241 South Central Avenue, Oak Lawn, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1000 sqft
Corner end-unit condo. Updated kitchen with new appliances, granite countertops. Large living room and dining room with lots of light and light wood laminate floors. Master bedroom with two closets and 1/2 bath. Unit has been freshly painted.
Results within 1 mile of Oak Lawn
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
Mount Greenwood
4 Units Available
Midpointe Apartments
4050 W 115th St, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,427
997 sqft
This beautiful complex is perfect for those who want to live near Chicago but enjoy the feel of the suburbs on W. 115th Street. Amenities include on-site laundry, open floor plans and intercom entry.
1 of 6
Last updated June 12 at 02:04pm
Mount Greenwood
1 Unit Available
3625 West 111th St.
3625 West 111th Street, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1000 sqft
Terms: One year lease
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
Evergreen Park
1 Unit Available
9237 South Pulaski Road
9237 South Pulaski Road, Evergreen Park, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1100 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 9237 South Pulaski Road in Evergreen Park. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 5 miles of Oak Lawn
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
Auburn Gresham
1 Unit Available
8057-59 S Marshfield
8057 S Marshfield Ave, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$890
575 sqft
Units in this four-story building have access to the very walkable neighborhood of Gresham, Chicago. On-site laundry is available, and individual units feature hardwood floors and a bathtub. Pets are welcome. Near Cook Elementary School.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
1 Unit Available
Islander Apartments
1900 Broadway St, Blue Island, IL
2 Bedrooms
$995
800 sqft
Islander Apartments are located in Blue Island, Illinois, south of Chicago! This 84-unit community is professionally managed by Lumen Property Management and features two-bedroom apartments for rent.
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
Chicago Lawn
2 Units Available
6356-58 S Francisco
6356 S Francisco Ave, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$900
695 sqft
Recently renovated units feature hardwood floors, and Internet access is included. Available in one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans. Located in a very walkable neighborhood, close to Marquette Elementary School.
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
Auburn Gresham
1 Unit Available
7800 S Ashland Ave
7800 S Ashland Ave, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$915
746 sqft
Pangea Real Estate's apartments on Ashland Avenue in Chicago offer charm and modern updates in lovely Calumet. Shopping and dining are in walking distance. With only six apartments, this building feels like a home.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
Auburn Gresham
1 Unit Available
8057 S Laflin Ave
8057 S Laflin St, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$905
750 sqft
Recently renovated apartments in 14-unit building. Hardwood flooring throughout. Kitchen appliances include a refrigerator and range. On-site laundry facilities. Heat included. Located near schools and parks.
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
Auburn Gresham
1 Unit Available
7948 S Hermitage Avw
7948 S Hermitage Ave, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$920
750 sqft
Beautiful hardwood floors and large windows in these renovated two-bedroom apartments in the Auburn Gresham area. Minutes to Dan Ryan Woods and I-94, short commute to Chicago State University or University of Chicago.
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
Chicago Lawn
1 Unit Available
6401 S Maplewood Ave
6401 S Maplewood Ave, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$910
700 sqft
Conveniently located near public transit bus lines 358 and 350, this property features one- and two-bedroom units with hardwood floors and patio/balcony. Some paid utilities. On-site laundry available, as is parking.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
Auburn Gresham
1 Unit Available
Pangea 7915 South Hermitage Apartments
7915 S Hermitage Ave, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$880
685 sqft
Close to Dawes Park, Dan Ryan Woods and Marquette Park. Short hop over to I-94, I-90 or I-57. Studio, one-, two-, and three-bedroom units. Nice appliances and hardwood floors.
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Auburn Gresham
1 Unit Available
7616 S Marshfield Ave 206
7616 South Marshfield Avenue, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
2 bed 2 bath laundry in unit! Granite counter top - Property Id: 299555 Renovated 2 Bedroom in Rogers Park-- Red Line CTA Stop! Beautiful renovated 1 bedroom, one bathroom apartment located in Rogers park features gorgeous hardwood floors, large
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Auburn Gresham
1 Unit Available
8304 S Justine St 3
8304 South Justine Street, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
$1100 / 2BR 1 BA - 8304 S. Justine - Property Id: 278727 2br/ 1ba located on the south side of Chicago Beautiful 2 bedroom apartment with hardwood floors ; cable ready; laundry room on premises appliances included.
1 of 6
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
West Pullman
1 Unit Available
11526 S Elizabeth St 1
11526 South Elizabeth Street, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$800
800 sqft
2 bd apt in West Pullman - Property Id: 296522 This 2 bd apartment has a semi open floor plan concept with new floors. It has also a nice bathroom with a jacuzzi tub! Only $500 for move in fee. Please contact me with any questions.
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Washington Heights
1 Unit Available
1351 W 90th St 1
1351 West 90th Street, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1100 sqft
Beautiful - Spacious - 2 Bed 1 Bath In Brainerd - Property Id: 294661 Unit is located in a great neighborhood with low crime rate. Unit is extremely spacious with large living room and bedrooms.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Washington Heights
1 Unit Available
9005 S Loomis St #2
9005 S Loomis St, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
SPACIOUS TWO BEDROOM APARTMENT AVAILABLE FOR RENT! - Property Id: 293936 Bright and Spacious two bedroom apartment near Brained Park, just a few minutes from Evergreen Plaza shopping center. This unit is clean and ready to move in.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Summit
1 Unit Available
7652 W 62nd Pl UMIT B
7652 62nd Place, Summit, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1025 sqft
Apartment Near Metra trains, Hwy 55 and shopping - Property Id: 293377 Be the first to lease this Completely renovated unite B! Everything is new in this home , unite has central air /heat and stainless steel appliances washer dryer.
