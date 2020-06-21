670 Carol Ann Drive

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage media room

View Video Tour at https://youtu.be/eAlUtCTYjtY



2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Duplex with 1 car garage. All new laminate flooring throughout!. Living room with gas fireplace. Eat-in kitchen with new wood laminate flooring, electric stove, refrigerator, dishwasher & disposal. New wood laminate flooring in bathrooms. Washer/dryer hookups, electric. Pictures do not reflect new flooring. Patio. Pet ok with $500 deposit. ASF 1100. Available NOW.



Room Dimensions

Living Room 17' x 14'

Kitchen 13' x 10'

Laundry Room 6' x 3'

Master Bedroom 13' x 11'

Master Bathroom 6' x 5'

Bedroom 14' x 11'

Bathroom 6' x 4'



O’Fallon Amenities: Centrally Located and just minutes away from the following Amenities: Highway 64, St. Elizabeth and Memorial Hospitals, Scott Air Force Base, variety of Shopping ( ie St Clair Square, Target), O’Fallon Sports Park, Movie Theater, and many Dining choices. Highly rated School System. Close to Metro Link and easily accessible public transportation. 20 minutes to downtown St. Louis. 35 minutes to Lambert International Airport.