Last updated June 17 2020 at 12:45 AM

670 Carol Ann Drive

670 Carol Ann Dr · (224) 261-7682
Location

670 Carol Ann Dr, O'Fallon, IL 62269

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,245

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1100 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
media room
View Video Tour at https://youtu.be/eAlUtCTYjtY

2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Duplex with 1 car garage. All new laminate flooring throughout!. Living room with gas fireplace. Eat-in kitchen with new wood laminate flooring, electric stove, refrigerator, dishwasher & disposal. New wood laminate flooring in bathrooms. Washer/dryer hookups, electric. Pictures do not reflect new flooring. Patio. Pet ok with $500 deposit. ASF 1100. Available NOW.

Room Dimensions
Living Room 17' x 14'
Kitchen 13' x 10'
Laundry Room 6' x 3'
Master Bedroom 13' x 11'
Master Bathroom 6' x 5'
Bedroom 14' x 11'
Bathroom 6' x 4'

O’Fallon Amenities: Centrally Located and just minutes away from the following Amenities: Highway 64, St. Elizabeth and Memorial Hospitals, Scott Air Force Base, variety of Shopping ( ie St Clair Square, Target), O’Fallon Sports Park, Movie Theater, and many Dining choices. Highly rated School System. Close to Metro Link and easily accessible public transportation. 20 minutes to downtown St. Louis. 35 minutes to Lambert International Airport.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 670 Carol Ann Drive have any available units?
670 Carol Ann Drive has a unit available for $1,245 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 670 Carol Ann Drive have?
Some of 670 Carol Ann Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 670 Carol Ann Drive currently offering any rent specials?
670 Carol Ann Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 670 Carol Ann Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 670 Carol Ann Drive is pet friendly.
Does 670 Carol Ann Drive offer parking?
Yes, 670 Carol Ann Drive does offer parking.
Does 670 Carol Ann Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 670 Carol Ann Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 670 Carol Ann Drive have a pool?
No, 670 Carol Ann Drive does not have a pool.
Does 670 Carol Ann Drive have accessible units?
No, 670 Carol Ann Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 670 Carol Ann Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 670 Carol Ann Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 670 Carol Ann Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 670 Carol Ann Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
