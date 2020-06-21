All apartments in O'Fallon
600 North SMILEY Street
Last updated June 8 2020 at 9:46 PM

600 North SMILEY Street

600 N Smiley Street · (618) 624-2502
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

600 N Smiley Street, O'Fallon, IL 62269

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,350

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2100 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Four Bedroom Home in Fairwood East Subdivision, Foyer Entry Opens to 15 x 13 Living Room and 13 x 12 Formal Dining Room, 19 x 12 Family Room Includes Wood Burning Fireplace, 21 x 11 Eat In Kitchen Provides Range, Dishwasher, Garbage Disposal and Refrigerator, Adjacent Breakfast Area Walks Out to Back Patio, Main Floor Laundry, Second Floor Provides 17 x 12 Master Bedroom with Private Bathroom, 14 x 10 Second Bedroom, Two 13 x 10 Spare Bedrooms, Full Hallway Bathroom, Two Car Attached Garage, Interior Photo Gallery Coming Soon, Available 08/17/2020.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 600 North SMILEY Street have any available units?
600 North SMILEY Street has a unit available for $1,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 600 North SMILEY Street have?
Some of 600 North SMILEY Street's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 600 North SMILEY Street currently offering any rent specials?
600 North SMILEY Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 600 North SMILEY Street pet-friendly?
No, 600 North SMILEY Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in O'Fallon.
Does 600 North SMILEY Street offer parking?
Yes, 600 North SMILEY Street does offer parking.
Does 600 North SMILEY Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 600 North SMILEY Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 600 North SMILEY Street have a pool?
No, 600 North SMILEY Street does not have a pool.
Does 600 North SMILEY Street have accessible units?
No, 600 North SMILEY Street does not have accessible units.
Does 600 North SMILEY Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 600 North SMILEY Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 600 North SMILEY Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 600 North SMILEY Street does not have units with air conditioning.
