600 North SMILEY Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Four Bedroom Home in Fairwood East Subdivision, Foyer Entry Opens to 15 x 13 Living Room and 13 x 12 Formal Dining Room, 19 x 12 Family Room Includes Wood Burning Fireplace, 21 x 11 Eat In Kitchen Provides Range, Dishwasher, Garbage Disposal and Refrigerator, Adjacent Breakfast Area Walks Out to Back Patio, Main Floor Laundry, Second Floor Provides 17 x 12 Master Bedroom with Private Bathroom, 14 x 10 Second Bedroom, Two 13 x 10 Spare Bedrooms, Full Hallway Bathroom, Two Car Attached Garage, Interior Photo Gallery Coming Soon, Available 08/17/2020.